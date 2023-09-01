'Everything is not full of meaning': Selena Gomez reveals what to expect from upcoming album, promises upbeat and happy record

Selena Gomez recently released her new song Single Soon and while the dance number has been introduced as just a summer track, it is the start of her new era. The pop star is busy working on her upcoming album which is one of the most-awaited records of the year. The new track is a fun dance number that celebrates singlehood, which is a more upbeat theme than she usually goes for. This has caused speculation about the theme of the new album.

As she prepares for her brand-new era, Gomez has revealed what fans can expect from her upcoming album and whether it will feature any sad or heartbreak songs she is usually known to include. Even though the album is still in the works, fans have been waiting to get a glimpse of what it'll entail. Here's what the 31-year-old divulged about the record.

ALSO READ: 'I was a victim to certain abuse': Selena Gomez reflects on controversial breakup with Justin Bieber and heartbreak that followed

Selena Gomez reveals what to expect from upcoming album

During a conversation with Sirius XM, Gomez disclosed that her fourth solo album will have a more upbeat and happy tone than all her previous records. "There's not one sad song on my album — and I don't mean that in a way, like, everything is not full of meaning because I think even the most poppy songs can have heart. I want that to come across, but I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative," the Fetish hitmaker said.

Gomez explained that this is because it doesn't match who and where she is anymore. The actress added that she does plan to write more heartwrenching and touching ballads in the future, but the upcoming album is leaning more on the uplifting theme. "I live in sad girl music world. I love that, and I'll write that music all the time, but I just felt like this album shouldn't be that," the Only Murders in the Building star expressed her thoughts about the same.

Selena Gomez thanked fans for their support

Meanwhile, the singer thanked fans for listening to and loving Single Soon. She posted a black and white still from the music video's shoot where she is visibly laughing with joy. "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company... and it's also really fun to dance to!" she captioned the happy image shared on her Instagram account.

ALSO READ: 'It was a very brutal process': Selena Gomez opens up about lupus diagnosis and how she's 'work' in progress