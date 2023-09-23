‘Everything is uphill’: Shakira reveals being a ‘single mom’ and ‘pop star’ is a constant juggle; Details inside

Shakira is a pop star who needs no recognition. The Waka Waka singer always makes headlines, sometimes for her record-breaking music or albums, or at times for her personal life. The pop star has two kids that she shares with her ex-husband, Gerad Pique. While the Waka Waka singer has a very glamorous life, behind all the glitz and glamor, she struggles with parenthood and being a full-time artist. In a recent interview with Billboard for their cover story, Shakira opened up about her struggle with juggling parenthood and professional life.

Shakira reveals she struggles with being a single mom and a pop star

In a recent interview with Billboard, the Whenever, Wherever hitmaker opened up about her struggle with being a single mom and a full-time pop star. The singer says the two aspects are just not compatible. Shakira's life has changed dramatically since her divorce from soccer legend Gerard Pique.

While Pique has been enjoying his post-football retirement, Shakira has been concentrating on her singing career and being a loving mother to her children. This fresh juggling act has proven to be a challenging chore for the talented singer, who recently opened up about the difficulties of balancing business and family life. During the discussion, she discussed how her music has grown since her divorce from the Barcelona icon. Shakira claims that while she was still dating Pique, her singing career took a back seat and was regarded as her third priority. She said, "The last time I released an album was six years ago. Now I can release music at a faster clip."

Despite the fact that her career has taken off, Shakira recognizes the disadvantages of her newfound single life. The Colombian singer revealed, "Although sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren't compatible, When you don't have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it's constant juggling because I like to be a present mom, and I need to be there every moment with my children: take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates, go to the studio everything is just uphill."

Despite these obstacles, Shakira remains focused on her singing profession and her children. She understands the need to strike a balance between the two and make it work. However, the mother of two is still haunted with regret.

Shakira had a big night at the VMAs this year

Shakira had a spectacular night at the VMAs this year. The Waka Waka singer has been a huge sensation on social media these days with her hit tunes. One of which she performed at the ceremony was her hit single Whenever, Wherever. The pop sensation also won big time; she received the prestigious honors of Michael Jackson Video Vanguard and Best Collaboration of the Year.

Meanwhile, Shakira looked like a goddess in a backless golden Versace gown with a plunging tiered neckline and a high leg slit for her grand entry at the Tuesday night award event. The floor-length gown was completely sequined and had small straps at the shoulders and low back. She accessorized the look with gold Piferi platform shoes, gold-and-diamond rings, and gold drop earrings. Shakira looked stunning in pink makeup and her characteristic curly hairstyle.

