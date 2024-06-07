Everything Lenny Kravitz Has Said About Daughter Zoe’s Relationship With Channing Tatum

There's no doubt that Lenny Kravitz is happy with his daughter Zoë Kravitz's relationship with Channing Tatum. After working together on Zoë's film Blink Twice (formerly known as Pussy Island) in August 2021, Tatum and Zoë started dating. According to reports from several outlets in October 2023, the couple became engaged after dating for more than two years.

Zoë's father, Lenny, has previously expressed candidly that his daughter's bond with Tatum simply "feels right." Lenny and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet have a daughter named Zoë. Bonet and her ex-partner Jason Momoa also have a son named Nakoa-Wolf and a daughter named Lola.

In January 2024, Lenny told People that he really liked Channing. He noticed that they had an innately distinct quality and were dedicated, stating, "[They] carry out the labor as well. That is the primary focus. It's quite nice to watch."

They're 'Devoted' to each other

Lenny told People magazine in January 2024 that he remembered his grandmother saying something very moving to him when he was a little child. He remembered her saying once that she was not just in love with his grandfather but committed to him.

He also thought about how love can have periods of diminishing intensity. He also shared his thoughts about how, in those times, one needs to rely on something more than love; one needs a resolve, a commitment that goes beyond sentimentality. Lenny said that his grandparents were really happy to have him join their family. This highlighted the depth of love that was apparent in their bond.

During a conversation on Sherri Shepherd's show in March 2024, Lenny said Tatum was fantastic. When asked about their relationship, he said they got along great. He also stated that they talked frequently and enjoyed each other's company. Lenny mentioned Tatum's upbringing as evidence of his deep character.

When asked how they met, Lenny explained that it happened naturally. He also mentioned Tatum's kindness and how natural their friendship felt. Lenny believed that life was a combination of timing, experiences, and wisdom that all coincide at the right time.

Wedding plans unveiled by Lenny on BBC's "Zoe Ball and Friends" podcast

Lenny revealed some exciting news during a May 2024 interview. This was done on the BBC's "Zoe Ball and Friends" podcast: they are arranging a wedding for the following year. Speaking about his absence from the event, he said, "I'm just going to be hanging out."

In the interview, Lenny expressed his excitement about their decision to get married. This was planned in the coming year. He clarified that he would have preferred to unwind and take in the festivities rather than perform at the wedding.

