‘Everything that people say…’: When Harry Styles revealed the best advice he had received that helped him remain level-headed throughout his career

In a 2022 interview, the famous English artist Harry Styles shed light on advice that he had received from a friend that helped him stay grounded throughout. Read to find out.

Written by Avnii Bagaria Updated on Oct 20, 2023   |  11:14 PM IST  |  3.5K
YouTube
Harry Styles (Picture Credits: Harry Styles/YouTube)

Key Highlight

Harry Styles is one of pop culture's finest. He is a diverse singer with exceptional acting skills as well. The singer is an acclaimed and Grammy-winning artist. He has a number of songs that are fan favorites and viral hits. Styles has been in the spotlight ever since his One Direction days—that is, since 2010.

After years of success and record-breaking music, one would think Styles would not be as humble as he is today. But he is one of the kindest and most humble artists today, even after all he has achieved. Speaking of being humble, in a 2022 interview with Howard Stern, Harry Styles opened up about advice his friend gave him that keeps him grounded.

ALSO READ: Did you know Harry Styles was once robbed at knifepoint? Singer REVEALED

Harry Styles revealed the advice given to him by a friend

In 2022, Harry Styles gave an interview on The Howard Stern Show, where the actor discussed many things, from music to personal life. When it came to him, Stern couldn’t help but wonder how Styles was so humble and kind after everything he had done in life.

To which the As It Was singer said his friend once gave him advice that helped him remain level-headed; he said, "I think one of my favorite things that a friend of mine told me was to remember that everything that people say about you isn't true. Whether they say that you are horrific, it's not true, and if they tell you you're the best thing ever, it's not true, right?"

Styles then continued elaborating on how it was a huge thing for him and how it helped him remain grounded and kind.

Harry Styles also spoke about not proving himself to anyone

In the same interview, Howard Stern spoke about how he didn’t want to prove himself to anyone and still continued doing what he wanted to do.

The former One Direction member said, "There's a lot of things that I want to do, and um, there's a lot of music I want to make things I want to do, but I don't want to make it from a place of trying to kind of prove myself all the time to people that a lot of the time I don't know, so I think you know we'd say like sometimes before the show like everything to achieve and nothing to prove, and that's kind of where I'm trying to come from you."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Harry Styles just got done with his Love On Tour and is currently on a small break to write new music and come back with a new album.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Harry Styles gave his two cents on One Direction reunion; claimed they had something 'really special together'

Advertisement

FAQs

Who has Harry Styles been in a relationship with?
As per multiple sources, Harry Styles has been in a number of relationships some of them include Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe.
What are Harry Styles fans called?
Harry Styles fans are called Harries.
How old is Harry Styles?
Harry Styles is 29 years old.
About The Author
Avnii Bagaria
Avnii Bagaria

Avnii Bagaria is a Entertainment Journalist who is also a music and hollywood enthusiast. She has an experience of

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: The Howard Stern Show/YouTube

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!