‘Everything that people say…’: When Harry Styles revealed the best advice he had received that helped him remain level-headed throughout his career

Harry Styles is one of pop culture's finest. He is a diverse singer with exceptional acting skills as well. The singer is an acclaimed and Grammy-winning artist. He has a number of songs that are fan favorites and viral hits. Styles has been in the spotlight ever since his One Direction days—that is, since 2010.

After years of success and record-breaking music, one would think Styles would not be as humble as he is today. But he is one of the kindest and most humble artists today, even after all he has achieved. Speaking of being humble, in a 2022 interview with Howard Stern, Harry Styles opened up about advice his friend gave him that keeps him grounded.

Harry Styles revealed the advice given to him by a friend

In 2022, Harry Styles gave an interview on The Howard Stern Show, where the actor discussed many things, from music to personal life. When it came to him, Stern couldn’t help but wonder how Styles was so humble and kind after everything he had done in life.

To which the As It Was singer said his friend once gave him advice that helped him remain level-headed; he said, "I think one of my favorite things that a friend of mine told me was to remember that everything that people say about you isn't true. Whether they say that you are horrific, it's not true, and if they tell you you're the best thing ever, it's not true, right?"

Styles then continued elaborating on how it was a huge thing for him and how it helped him remain grounded and kind.

Harry Styles also spoke about not proving himself to anyone

In the same interview, Howard Stern spoke about how he didn’t want to prove himself to anyone and still continued doing what he wanted to do.

The former One Direction member said, "There's a lot of things that I want to do, and um, there's a lot of music I want to make things I want to do, but I don't want to make it from a place of trying to kind of prove myself all the time to people that a lot of the time I don't know, so I think you know we'd say like sometimes before the show like everything to achieve and nothing to prove, and that's kind of where I'm trying to come from you."

Meanwhile, Harry Styles just got done with his Love On Tour and is currently on a small break to write new music and come back with a new album.

