Everything To Know About Joe Berlinger’s Netflix Docuseries Hitler And The Nazis: Evil on Trial

Despite the innumerable stories of the rise of Nazism and its dictatorship, many individuals are unaware of the thousands of Jews who suffered throughout history. However, Netflix's new six-part docuseries, Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial, set to drop on June 5, 2024, will perhaps make viewers more aware of the past.

The series is based on the Nuremberg trials and the insightful testimony of American journalist William L. Shirer. The plot revolves around the rise and fall of Adolf Hitler and his followers, who were influenced by propaganda, censorship, and a campaign of antisemitism.

The six-hour series, which will focus specifically on the Eastern Front of World War II, is directed by documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger. Berlinger is in the fourth year of a long-term contract with the renowned streaming platform Netflix.

4o

.

Joe Berlinger's thoughts on being obsessed with German history

The director described himself as a culturally and ethnically Jewish man who grew up in a very secular household. The Oscar nominee attributes his filmmaking passion to his obsession with German history.

Furthermore, Berlinger said that when he was young, he was exposed to some of the Holocaust liberation footage that’s in the show, which terrified him. It was only after witnessing the footage that he became obsessed with the idea that he could have been part of that era.

Advertisement

Moreover, his mind could not believe that such horrific and evil deeds could have happened, and he became completely engrossed in learning more about them. Berlinger went on to major in German in college and became fluent in the language.

That led to an opportunity to work for an American ad agency in their Frankfurt office, where he was introduced to TV commercial sets and eventually found his true love: filmmaking.

More details about Hitler and the Nazis: Evil on Trial

The documentary, which is produced by Smuggler Entertainment, was released because of a 2018 study from the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, wherein they discovered that two-thirds of millennials don’t know what Auschwitz is.

Moreover, the series showcases an in-depth story from that era in history, which includes instances like Hitler’s obsession with his niece Geli Raubel in the early 1930s, the pivotal moment when Nazi leaders started building extermination camps, footage of dead bodies, suffering, war, and much more.

Advertisement

The end goal of the director, Joe Berlinger, is to show younger viewers worldwide that democracy is fragile and help them better spot authoritarians in government.

ALSO READ: Angelia Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Got A Lawyer To Help Her Drop 'Pitt' From Surname, Sources Claim

Will Kate Middleton Address Her Health Issues Upon Returning To Royal Duty? Here’s What Royal Sources Had To Say