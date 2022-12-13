Everything to know about The White Lotus Season 3: Cast, plot, release date and more

The White Lotus' success also won Jennifer Coolidge her first Emmy for the portrayal of Tanya McQuoid who appeared in both seasons of the show. While the shock ending of the second season saw Coolidge's character dying, showrunner Mike White has promised more exciting things in the third season of the show. The creator while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently teased how the story ahead could be a "satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality." After bingeing on the second season of the show, here's all you need to know about The White Lotus Season 3.

The White Lotus after the success of its first and second seasons is all set to return for a third one. The second season of the show has already received a lot of rave reviews and hence the expectations from what follows are certainly high. The comedy drama's first season premiered in July 2021, was set at the fictional White Lotus hotel chain’s Hawaii and the second season then moved to Sicily, Italy for the second season.

The White Lotus Season 3 Plot

Speaking about the themes explored in the first two seasons of the show, creator Mike White spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about continuing to explore different aspects of human nature in the next season as he said, "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

The White Lotus Season 3 Location

If there's one thing that's significant about the show, it's been the setting. Both the first and second season of the series took us through stories that were set in locations that further added to elements to the storyline. After Hawaii and Italy, The White Lotus Season 3 could turn its eyes to Asia. White previously while speaking to Deadline mentioned, "I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

The White Lotus Season 3 Cast

While the second season itself had an all-new cast except for Jennifer Coolidge returning to play to Tanya, the same can be expected from the third season as well. The White Lotus Season 3 could introduce an all-new cast with maybe one or two characters returning from Season 2. It will be interesting to see if Meghann Fahy will return considering her character Daphne heads to Maldives. While fans loved Coolidge's character, she won't be returning in the third season given that Tanya was killed off. Mike White spoke about her character's journey in an HBO Max special and said, "I was thinking, it’d be so fun to bring Tanya back because she’s such a great character, but maybe that’s the journey for her, a journey to death."

The White Lotus Season 3 Release Date

The wait for The White Lotus Season 3 may not turn out to be extremely long given how quickly Mike White brought the first two seasons. An official release date for the next season hasn't yet been confirmed but its possible that the show could release in the second half of 2023. Previously, in an interview with Glamour, Meghann Fahy spoke about White's writing process and praised him saying, "He writes so quickly, and he doesn’t do many revisions."