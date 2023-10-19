‘Everything you do’: When Tom Hiddleston spoke about how important it is to remain ‘authentic’

Tom Hiddleston, best known for his roles in the MCU franchise, is no stranger to the spotlight. However, his romantic involvement with pop sensation Taylor Swift brought a whole new level of public attention to his life. The duo’s romance may have been short-lived but it was pretty heated as they both were spotted together on multiple occasions. Hiddleston shared that his relationship with Swift was authentic, irrespective of public authenticity.

The news of the relationship between Hiddleston and Swift back in 2016 invited decent attention from the paparazzi, but Tom Hiddleston remained resolute about not faking his feelings. When questioned about the authenticity of his romance, he emphasized the significance of remaining true to oneself and that his relationship with the pop star is “not a publicity stunt.”

In his past interview with People , the Loki star stated, “I don’t know, it comes down to being authentic. Everything you do you have to make sure you truly believe in it, and as long as you know that, it doesn’t matter what anyone else says about it because the nature of being a public figure is that everyone will have an opinion about anything you do, and as long as you know why you’ve done something and you’ve committed to it with authenticity, then you’re okay.”

Tom Hiddleston on Taylor Swift after their breakup

Hiddleston's relationship with Taylor Swift became a media sensation. While the romance was short-lived, it was intensely scrutinized by the press and the public. The former couple were spotted together at various locations, from romantic dinners to overseas trips to family meets. However, the relationship eventually ended, leaving many curious about the reasons behind the split.

In the aftermath of their breakup, Hiddleston only had kind words to say about Taylor Swift. He shared in an interview with GQ , “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.” Hiddleston affirmed the authenticity of their connection, by stating, "Of course it was real."

Tom Hiddleston's candid remarks on authenticity shed light on the challenges of being in the public eye, particularly during a high-profile romance. In the midst of media scrutiny and public opinion, he remained steadfast in his commitment to authenticity.

