Everything You Missed in the Live-Action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Super Bowl Teaser

The Super Bowl delivered a treat for How to Train Your Dragon fans, unveiling the first teaser for the live-action adaptation. While the short clip was packed with stunning visuals and nostalgic moments, there were plenty of hidden details that may have gone unnoticed. From subtle character reveals to the film’s shift in tone, here’s everything you might have missed in the teaser.

One of the biggest takeaways from the teaser is the nearly shot-for-shot recreation of Hiccup’s first encounter with Toothless, a pivotal scene from the animated film. Mason Thames embodies the role of Hiccup, while Nico Parker debuts as Astrid, rocking her signature Viking braids. Meanwhile, glimpses of the dragons soaring over Berk hint at the breathtaking scope of the film’s visuals.

Gerard Butler’s return as Stoick the Vast adds another layer of familiarity, though fans might have missed a key detail—his voiceover hints at a more serious and grounded take on the story. Supporting characters like Gobber, played by Skeleton Crew star Nick Frost, and Julian Dennison’s role are also briefly teased in the trailer.

But perhaps the most interesting revelation comes from Butler himself. In a recent interview, he described the film as “scarier” than the animated version due to its realistic approach. He also shared that he experienced “goosebumps” while watching an early cut of the film, emphasizing the impact of seeing real actors and creatures bring the beloved world to life.

The teaser may have been brief, but it packed plenty of exciting details that hint at a grand and immersive retelling of How to Train Your Dragon. With a star-studded cast, breathtaking visuals, and a darker tone, this adaptation could be one of the biggest releases of the year. Fans can see the full spectacle for themselves when the film hits theaters on June 13.