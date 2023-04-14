Evil Dead Rise: Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan talk about 'insane' physical training

Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan are gearing up for their upcoming horror film Evil Dead Rise, written and directed by Lee Cronin. Talking about the movie, it will tell a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, pushing them into a basic fight for endurance as they face the most terrible variant of family possible. The film is produced by long time franchise producer Rob Tapert. Recently, the lead actors of the film opened up about the physical training they had to go through for their respective roles.

Talking about the physical training, they had to go through, Alyssa was quoted saying, “I love being physical and whenever I could squeeze in an extra half-hour in our prep weeks, I snuck off to stunts and boxed with them, because I figured I was going to need some stamina to get through this shoot. Ultimately, I found out that being able to concentrate on the accuracy of the choreography and act at the same time is a little like patting your head and rubbing your tummy.”

Agreeing to that, Lily said, “The physicality of this shoot—insane. I went into it not expecting it to be this intense. Sometimes you leave in a kind of shell-shocked state, and others, with giant bruises! Fortunately Stuart Thorp is an amazing stunt coordinator, and he teaches you all the techniques… like how to relax the body, how to not go into that true ‘fight or flight.’ But classic actors, you hear ‘Action,’ and then you’re like, ‘Everything’s real, I believe it!’ And one scene—as I fall straight on my arm, roll under a gate that’s actually closing—made me realize I am not a stunt person.”

Warner Bros. Pictures is all set to return with their iconic horror franchise Evil Dead Rise which will have a theatrical release in India on April 21, 2023 in English.

