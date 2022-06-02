Ewan McGregor defends Moses Ingram against racist attacks: You are no Star Wars fan in my mind

Following recent racist online abuse directed against his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram, Ewan McGregor issues a statement in support of the actress. Obi-Wan Kenobi, which released episodes 1 and 2 on May 26, follows the titular Jedi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker and is charged with safeguarding a 10-year-old Princess Leia after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

Reva Sevander/Third Sister, a Sith Inquisitor with a vengeance against the Jedi master, is on his tail. So far, fans and reviewers have overwhelmingly praised Obi-Wan Kenobi. Unfortunately, a tiny percentage of Star Wars fans resorted to social media to attack Ingram, with many of the remarks using racist slurs. Following these remarks, Ingram addressed the racial criticism she received.

Disney and Lucasfilm also issued an official statement on the Star Wars Twitter account, condemning the abuse and underlining that the studio was "proud to welcome" the actress to the series, vowing to "resist" any attempts to make her feel differently. Now, McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, has joined the roster of defenders. McGregor addressed the remarks made to Ingram in another tweet on the Star Wars Twitter account, calling them "horrendous [and] racist." McGregor said Ingram was a "brilliant actor" who adds a lot to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars in general after admitting the abusive texts "broke [his] heart."

McGregor concluded the video as both the series' actor and executive producer, stating, "if you are sending her bullying messages you are no Star Wars fan in my mind. There is no place for racism in this world." As per Screenrant, the harassment Ingram has seen is nothing new, and Lucasfilm even warned her about the possibility of racist assaults after her Obi-Wan Kenobi casting. This warning came after several racist and sexist remarks were made against Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran, and John Boyega in recent years.

