Ewan McGregor gets married to girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a 'small ceremony'; Reports

According to reports, as per PEOPLE, Ewan McGregor married Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a low-key outdoor wedding. According to People, the actor, 51, and actress, 37, married over the weekend in front of 'close friends and family,' after meeting on the FX series Fargo in 2016.

An insider told the publication: "It was a small wedding for family and close friends. They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful." "The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach," the source added. However, It was originally reported that Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were planning to marry in Los Angeles last week.

The couple's eco-canyon retreat was observed being prepped for their big day ahead of time, with the couple covering their pool with seats for 60 guests, hinting at a private occasion. A number of additional tables can be seen scattered about, as well as strings of fairy lights and outdoor heaters, implying that the couple chose an outside event with festivities lasting into the night. Meanwhile, Ewan shares daughters Clara, 26, Esther, 21, and Anouk, 11, with ex-wife Eve. They split in 2017 after 22 years of marriage and their divorce was finalised in August 2020.

The Star Wars star, who blamed the breakup on 'irreconcilable issues,' subsequently began dating Mary. In June, the couple welcomed Laurie into the world. The couple, who never disclosed they were pregnant, had their baby news announced on Instagram by Ewan's daughter Clara.

