Ewan McGregor has comforting news to give amidst rumours of Obi Wan Kenobi series going on an indefinite delay

Ewan McGregor revealed in an interview that the rumours surrounding the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series going on an indefinite delay is not as "dramatic" as reports are making it out to be. Read below to know what update the Birds of Prey star had to share on the same.

In what came as sad news for Star Wars fans, rumours were rife that the upcoming Obi-Wan Kanobi Disney+ series has become the victim of an indefinite delay due to writer Hossein Amini's exit from the series. There was also the fact that the scripts were apparently not up the mark and had to be rewritten, which would shorten the series from six episodes to four episodes. However, Ewan McGregor, who immortalised Obi-Wan and is an integral part of the Star Wars franchise, debunked these reports.

While speaking to ComicBook, Ewan revealed, "I haven't heard that. It just slipped to next year, that's all. The scripts are really good. I think that so now that Episode IX came out and everyone at Lucasfilm's got more time to look to spend on the writing, they felt like they wanted more time to write the episodes." Furthermore, talking about how the shoot will mostly begin in January 2021 instead of August 2020, McGregor added, "I read about 80-90 percent of what they've written so far and it's really, really good. And instead of shooting this August, they just want to start shooting in January, that's all. It's nothing more dramatic than that. It often happens in projects, they just wanted to push it to next year."

Meanwhile, the Birds of Prey star also spoke about how the upcoming Disney+ series' storyline sits between Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Episode IV – A New Hope (1977).

Deborah Chow, director of one of the episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is still expected to be a part of this Disney+ series.

