Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome a baby boy; Actor's daughter Clara shares FIRST photo

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are now parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child together on June 27.

Star Wars fame actor Ewan McGregor and his partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcomed their first baby together. The couple was recently blessed with a baby boy and the news of his birth was confirmed by McGregor's eldest daughter, Clara McGregor who took to Instagram to share the first glimpse of her baby brother. Another photo of the baby boy was also shared by Clara's younger sister Esther who also revealed his name as Laurie.

Sharing a glimpse of her little brother, Clara wrote, "Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift." Also, her younger sister Esther wrote, "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie."

The Obi-Wan Kenobi star is already a father to Clara, Esther, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, 10, from his previous marriage to Eve Mavrakis, whom he divorced after 22 years of marriage.

As for Ewan and Mary, the duo met on the set of the TV series Fargo in late 2016. As for McGregor's previous marriage, the actor filed for divorce from Mavrakis in January 2018 and was granted the same by 2020.

Check out Clara McGregor's post here:

Mary's pregnancy remained a secret all through since she had not released a statement, nor was she spotted with her baby bump due to which fans were taken by surprise when it was confirmed that McGregor and Winstead welcomed a baby.

Recently, McGregor's eldest daughter Clara was in the news after she got bitten by a dog ahead of her film's premiere. Taking to social media to explain the cuts on her face that were seen in her red carpet pictures, Clara wrote, "When a dog bite lands you in the ER 30 minutes before the red carpet."

ALSO READ: Ewan McGregor spills new details about Obi Wan Kenobi series; Hints at the return of Star Wars’ Stormtroopers

Share your comment ×