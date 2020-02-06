Ewan McGregor shares his excitement of playing Obi-Wan Kenobi again: I'll put the cloak back on and be there

Ewan McGregor, who immortalised Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, plays the beloved Jedi again for a Disney+ series. Read below to know what Ewan had to share regarding his excitement of donning the rugged cloak back on.

One of the highlights of the D23 Expo in 2019, which had every Star Wars fan screaming with sheer delight, was the revelation of Ewan McGregor reviving the beloved prequel character, Obi-Wan Kenobi for an upcoming Disney+ series. Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm brought out Ewan to the stage as he received thunderous applause by confirming all the Kenobi rumours! Recently, it was reported that there was going to be an indefinite delay on the upcoming series, but those too were shunned by McGregor in various interviews while promoting his upcoming release, Birds of Prey.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, when asked for an update on the Kenobi Disney+ series, the 48-year-old actor shared, "We start shooting at the very beginning of next year, they're in pre-production from this summer, there are scripts that I've read that are really good, they're continuing to write on them to make them even better, and we start very early next year." Furthermore, gushing about how excited he is to play the Jedi once again, Ewan shared, "And I'm excited about it. I think the last one I shot was in 2003 [Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)], so it's been a while."

When quizzed on how he will get back to Obi-Wan's frame of mind, after more than a decade and McGregor confessed to GMA, "It'll just be there, I think. Also, I'm reminding myself by watching their new films and The Mandalorian and stuff, I really enjoyed. I keep myself as current as I can with the Lucasfilm world. I don't think it will take two minutes; I'll put the cloak back on and I'll be there, I think."

