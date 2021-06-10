Ewan McGregor spills new details about Obi-Wan Kenobi series; Hints at the return of Star Wars’ Stormtroopers

Ewan McGregor recently shared some new exciting details of his upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Scroll down to see what he said.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series, one of the most highly-anticipated series from Disney, finally has an update from cast member Ewan McGregor. The show which features several Star Wars characters will not only see McGregor reprising his role but also Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Ewan recently spoke to Pedro Pascal via Variety about his exciting role in the upcoming series and teased the return of stormtroopers.

"I don’t think I’d be giving away a secret," McGregor teased. "I’ve got to be so careful. There’s no secret to when this series is being set, but I had to walk past two Stormtroopers. I realized I’ve never acted with a Stormtrooper because mine were clones, you know? It was the clone army. So I’d never seen a Stormtrooper. So I was walking past them in this scene. I turned around — and I was 6 years old again." He added, "Insane. I was feeling like I was 6 again or something because I’m so close to one and I got a fright, you know? So crazy. Then I asked someone, 'Were there Stormtroopers in my films? Because I don’t think I’ve seen a Stormtrooper for real before.' They were like 'No, they weren’t Stormtroopers; they were clones.' And Jawas, I had another scene with a little Jawa."

Apart from Ewan, Obi-Wan Kenobi's cast includes stars like Joel Edgerton as Owen Lars and Bonnie Piesse as Beru Lars. Star Wars newcomers include Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Maya Erskine, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

