Ewan McGregor's Obi Wan Kenobi series: Kumail Nanjiani, Joel Edgerton to be a part of the Star Wars prequel

The Star Wars limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi which stars Ewan McGregor also includes Kumail Nanjiani and Joel Edgerton. Check out the details.

Star Wars fans have been awaiting the release of the Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The star-studded special event will include a variety of actors. Ewan McGregor would be playing the lead role as the iconic Jedi Master. 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the story follows the time when Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Kenobi faced his greatest defeat when he lost his best friend and Jedi apprentice. Makers of the series announced that 10 actors have been added to the cast, including The Eternals Kumail Nanjiani and Godzilla: King of the Monsters' O'Shea Jackson Jr.

The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who will also be working as the executive producer. Apart from Chow, Ewan McGregor, Kennedy, and Tracey Seward will also be executive producers. The series will also witness the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. The cast of the much-awaited show has released and fans can’t contain their excitement. The series cast also includes Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

As the prequel of Star Wars adds new stars to the series, it is safe to say, the Star Wars saga has opened doors to new opportunities. After screenwriter Hossein Amini left the show back in January last year, there was an indefinite hiatus. Now, Joby Harold will be taking over the project. Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar this year.

