Ex-Convict Jelly Roll Reveals He Still Keeps In Touch With His Friends From Prison

Country music star Jelly Roll, who had recently been in the news for his tremendous success with performances and wins, revealed he has still been keeping in touch with his friends in prison. Despite his stardom, he values the friendships and support he received from those who helped him survive jail.

"I still had so many friends from my old neighborhood in Antioch, Tennessee. I still accepted collect calls from jail all the time,” Jelly Roll said on the June 25, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “They had iPads in there now. God, they were spoiled.”

The singer graced the Jimmy Kimmel show and went up close and personal about his life, admitting that he had made some impulsive and bad decisions leading to his incarceration as a juvenile.

Jelly Roll opened up about his feelings when he became a dad while in prison

Roll revealed that he wept when he found out about his first child's birth while he was serving his prison sentence. He welcomed his daughter, Bailee Ann, with ex-girlfriend Felicia in 2008 and is the father of his son, Noah Buddy, whom he welcomed in August 2016 with ex-Melisa. He’s now married to Bunnie XO.

Jelly Roll grew up in Antioch, Tennessee. His father was a meat seller and a bookie. at the same time, his mother struggled with mental health issues and a drug addiction that started with pain medications. As a teen, Roll was mostly insecure, as he was body-shamed and made fun of. He found his escape in drugs and at 13, he spent time in a juvenile facility after being caught with weed.

Other offenses included violating probation, failing drug tests, and possessing crack with the intent to resell. He admitted that he merely spent almost a decade going in and out of jail.

More about Jelly Roll's time in prison and his music

While in jail, Jelly Roll created music. “I had a lot of time to kill. So I was like, ‘Maybe I should invest this time into something positive.’ And I wrote a lot of songs,” he said. He recalled that at 25 (after several rocky moments), Jolly left prison for the last time and built a decent fanbase without any studio help.

He had a billion viewers on his videos, which made him sign a record deal. Since then, there’s been no looking back or going to prison anymore. Since 2023, the star has won several awards and delivered some banger live performances.

Jelly Roll exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that there were times that were so dark and hopeless for him that he would not dare to dream anything otherwise. He is glad 2023 has brought him immense success and joy.

Truly said, where there is a will, there is always a way!

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

