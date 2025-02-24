Ex-Royal Aide Who Accused Meghan Markle Of Bullying Reacts to 2018 Controversy; Says, 'Wouldn't...'

Jason Knauf, a former royal aide, has spoken out about his past accusations against Meghan Markle, saying he does not regret his actions. In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia released on Sunday, Knauf was asked if he would handle the situation differently. He responded, “I wouldn’t change anything.”

Knauf acknowledged the public attention surrounding the allegations but said it was part of the job. “I think it’s tough, but it’s probably quite good,” he said.

“You know, as someone who has been helping other people through how to deal with the public eye, you probably have to take your own medicine sometimes.” He added, “You can’t choose just to take the fun stuff in any job, and that applies to the prince and princess as well as everyone else working for them.”

According to Page Six, Knauf first raised concerns about Meghan’s behavior in 2018 while working closely with Prince Harry and Meghan. He alleged that she mistreated junior staff and filed a formal complaint. However, the complaint was not made public until 2021, just before Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In his complaint, Knauf wrote, “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable.”

He also claimed, “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”

Advertisement

Reports at the time suggested that some staff members were reduced to tears, and one was left shaking after an encounter with Meghan. Two senior employees reportedly left their roles due to her alleged behavior. Another former staffer described their experience as emotional cruelty and manipulation rather than bullying.

Meghan Markle has consistently denied the allegations, calling them an attack on her character. A spokesperson for the Duchess described them as a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.

At the time, Meghan said she was saddened by the claims, particularly since she has also been a victim of bullying. The timing of the complaint’s release, just before her Oprah interview, raised questions about possible motivations behind the leak.