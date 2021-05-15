EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Sonar to be a part of Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man; Read Deets

Besides Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans, The Gray Man also features Dhanush in a pivotal role.

In December 2020, it was revealed that Dhanush will be a part of Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, which is headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. A part of his statement read, “Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread love! Om Namashivaya.” Now, Pinkvilla has a new update on this much awaited film.

We have learnt that actress Aishwarya Sonar too will be a part of this action-thriller. Aishwarya confirmed the news to Pinkvilla. “It happened during quarantine and the process has been ongoing for about 6 months. You’d be surprised by how much legal and paperwork goes into something you think is purely creative. My agent, Maggie, sent me the request for a self tape, I recorded it and when I found out I was shortlisted, I didn’t make much of it because the heart has been broken many times and I’ve learnt it the hard way - to audition and forget and move on,” says Sonar, who has earlier worked as an Assistant Director on the produced Marathi film Ventilator. She has even acted in another Marathi film, Kaay Re Rascalaa also backed by PeeCee

Aishwarya further adds, “I was waiting for them to send me back home on the day I was on set. To be honest, I was prepared for the worst. I’m glad I got to start my journey herewith this film, even if it is a small part." Sonar was born and raised in Pune, and has acted in projects like Shift and Through Her Glasses.

