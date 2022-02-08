EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal's Cousin Andrew and Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot in Death on the Nile's new stills

One of the most anticipated films of the year has been Death on the Nile, which after facing several delays, is finally set for a theatrical release. The multistarrer featuring Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh in lead also stars Ali Fazal alongside the likes of Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey among others. The film's character posters have already been released and we bet you have been impressed with Fazal's character of Cousin Andrew who has been described as "slippery fish" in the promos.

In new stills from the films that have been obtained exclusively by Pinkvilla, the actor can be seen showcasing his piercing stare as Andrew Katchadourian, the cousin to Gal Gadot's Linnet Ridgeway in the film. The film will have Fazal's character among one of the prime suspects for the murder that Kenneth Branagh's Hercule Poirot has been investigating.

Another still from the film showcases both Ali Fazal and Kenneth's characters having an intense conversation. The upcoming whodunnit is based on Agatha Christie's novel by the same name.

Check out the exclusive stills here:

Ali Fazal has been extremely excited for fans to catch his upcoming film and also revealed in one of his Instagram posts why it's so special saying, "Humbled to have had the chance to be immortalised into one of Agatha Christie’s characters. Thank you Ken . . And to the wonderful cast for being such a sporty and a fun bunch to share notes and screen with."

Death on the Nile also stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, Letitia Wright. The film is all set to release in theatres on February 11.

