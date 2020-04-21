EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox will return to university in South Korea in May?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox is currently in the US amid the Coronavirus crisis. The Yonsei University student could return to South Korea in May.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox has returned to Los Angeles amid the Coronavirus crisis. The 18-year-old is a student at South Korea's Yonsei University. He is studying Biochemistry at the University in Seoul. Several international outlets have revealed Maddox is spending time with his mother and his siblings Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara. A source has exclusively spoken to Pinkvilla and hinted that Maddox could return to South Korea in May. There are chances the university is eyeing to reopen in the middle of May.

"Right now there's a date for 5/12," a source told us. The insider also shared that the online classes will take place until May 12. "It was announced on the official page, group chats, etc. in late March and then updated in April," the grapevine revealed. The insider also added the university took all measures to fight the spread of COVID-19. "Just like the other organisations and country rules, we were told to stay home and avoid social meetings. Also entering the dorms is postponed till April," the insider added.

It is to note that the date could change based on the Coronavirus situation in South Korea. Earlier this month, Angelina spoke to DongA Daily, South Korea's oldest and leading media outlet, and confirmed Maddox will return as soon as the situation in Seoul settles down.

"I could not be happier about Mad‘s choice of university. It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he's not transferring school. He'll be going back as soon as things settle," she said. The Eternals star also confirmed that Maddox is using his quarantine time to focus on his studies. "He's using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies," she added.

