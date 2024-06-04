EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu Picks Her Favorite Bridgerton Sibling; Says 'I Just Love Her...'

Bridgerton is known for its fair share of twists and turns, but this season brought a special surprise to the Indian fans when a familiar face was spotted in the ton! October actress Banita Sandhu entered the regency-era Netflix show as one of the season’s debutants. The actress talked all things Bridgerton in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and revealed her favorite sibling.

Banita Sandhu reveals her favorite Bridgerton sibling

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Banita Sandhu revealed that Eloise Bridgerton was her favorite of all the Bridgerton siblings. “Probably because I shot the most scenes with her and I just love her as an actress," Sandhu shared.

The actress was part of Eloise’s friends' group this season, and having shared the screen with her on most scenes, Sandhu found Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise, to be “funny and so giving as an actor.”

The Sardar Udham actress played Siya Malhotra, one of the many debutants looking for a favorable match in the ton. Her surprise appearance on the hit Netflix show took social media by storm, and there’s been nothing but praise for the actress since.

Banita Sandhu on how she landed the role in Bridgerton Season 3

Banita Sandhu elaborately spoke about how the role of Ms. Malholtra landed on her lap. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that she got the audition call while vacationing with her family.

Living the actor’s life, she carried her tripod on vacation, shot her audition, and sent it in. "So I quickly shot the audition, sent it off, and within two days, I had a response saying, 'We love you, you’re booked!'" Sandhu revealed.

Shortly after the confirmation, she had to fly to London, and consume trials had already begun. “It happened very, very quickly, if I am being honest," she added. We will get to see more of Sandhu in the Bridgerton world as season three, part 2, drops on June 13.

