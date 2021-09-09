EXCLUSIVE: Black Widow's David Harbour MARVELS on how 'physically large' Extraction co star Chris Hemsworth is

Before venturing into the vast world of MCU with Black Widow, Stranger Things star David Harbour was a part of Extraction, which starred Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, while Joe Russo and Anthony Russo aka the Russo Brothers were co-producers and writers of the superhit action flick. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, I asked David if had gotten a pep talk from the trio before donning the red and white suit as Red Guardian aka Alexei Shostakov for his MCU entry in Black Widow, which also stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova and Rachel Weisz as Vostokoff.

To this, Harbour confessed, "I didn't know at that point that I was even going to be joining the MCU. I think when we were shooting that movie, Black Widow wasn't even anywhere on the horizon." Instead, going on another tangent, the 46-year-old actor wittily recalled how "physically large" his handsome co-star was, especially while shooting. "But Chris is like... he's a really lovely guy. He's as lovely as you see in interviews. I mean, that's just really is who he is and that movie [Extraction] was, it was a lot of fun to make. It was actually, surprisingly, a lot of fun to make. We were in Thailand for a lot of it," David began.

"But it's crazy! He's so physically large, like, I'm a big guy. I'm a very big guy and so, I'm not used to people being bigger than me. But there was one point, in the thing. where he's supposed to lean against me and I just hit him and I'm supposed to move him this way [does a hand gesture] real quick. And I remember I tried to do it once and it was like an ox, it was like trying to move a stone wall. That was like, he's just so big! That's why I couldn't... yeah, that was really my big takeaway from that movie was just how large he was," Harbour concluded, chuckling.

Watch Pinkvilla's interview with David Harbour below:

Judging by Chris Hemsworth's recent workout video on Instagram, training for Extraction's sequel, is proof enough of David Harbour's "He's just so big" claims!

