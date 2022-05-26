EXCLUSIVE: Chace Crawford on reprising his role in Gossip Girl reboot: I'm too old for that now

Hey there, Upper East Siders and everyone else: Nate Archibald, better known as the actor who played him, Chace Crawford recently admitted that he thinks he's too 'old' to star in the Gossip Girl reboot. While Crawford's Nate Archibald was immersed in Manhattan's social whirlwind, his mature duties now result in a sneering, pompous superhero on Amazon's The Boys.

However, ahead of the third season's release, Pinkvilla attended The Boys' Virtual Press Day and during the roundtable interviews, my 16-year -old Gossip Girl fan couldn't resist but ask Chace if we can expect a cameo appearance of Nate Archibald in the Reboot. While there's no denying that it will be a treat for us to see him reprise his role again, Chace feels otherwise. He said, "I don't know, it's been ten years." He further quipped that even if he reprises his role, "It'll be like, SPOTTED: going to bed at 9:30 PM." Interestingly, he further admitted, " I'm too old for that now and let the new people do their thing.'

Meanwhile, Crawford starred in the original Gossip Girl series, which aired from 2007 to 2012, as Nate Archibald, the golden boy of the Upper East Side and a key member of the series' core friendship circle, which also featured Blake Lively, Ed Westwick, Leighton Meester, and Penn Badgley. Last year, HBO broadcast the widely anticipated relaunch of the iconic series, which gave a new twist on the Gossip Girl plot, with a fresh young cast and Kristen Bell reprising her role as the strangely vicious blogger.

Despite the fact that their names have been associated with the Gossip Girl series over the years, Crawford and the rest of the original cast members had no participation in this new series. However, their characters were referenced a number of times by the new Upper East Siders.

ALSO READ:The Boys Season 3: First action packed teaser introduces fans to Jensen Ackles' new character