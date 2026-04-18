EXCLUSIVE: Colman Domingo Recalls Watching Jaafar Jackson as Michael, ‘Alchemy Between Actor and Real-Life Person’

Michael, the upcoming biographical drama film about the legendary singer and dancer, Michael Jackson, presents Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson portraying the character of his paternal uncle. A highly talked about project, the project offers fans of the star another chance at witnessing his legacy through a new lens that covers his life as a part of the Jackson 5, and leading up to his early solo career.

Colman Domingo shares his wonder at watching Jafaar become Michael

Ahead of its premiere this April, Colman Domingo, who plays the role of Joe Jackson, Michael's father in the film, told Pinkvilla exclusively about watching Jaafar become the iconic star himself and what it was like to be on that set where history was being created.

“The first time I saw Jaafar, he was performing as Michael, and I had several feelings,” Domingo recalled. “First, I was just purely moved. But then I also had this strange feeling of wanting to protect and look after him. I trusted in that very real feeling as what motivates Joe to be how he is.”

Colman Domingo was not just amazed by the young one’s skills to turn into Michael as a character but to embody the very essence of the star; he ended up immersing himself to greater lengths. As a fellow actor in front of the camera, it was a phenomenon to watch. He said, “Jaafar is something special.” And added on what it was that truly set him apart from others, “What fascinated me is that Jaafar didn’t just move like Michael moved, he tapped into why Michael moved that way, what every gesture meant to Michael. It’s an alchemy between actor and real-life person I’ve very rarely seen before.”

Apart from the two, other cast members in the film include Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, and Miles Teller. Check out the trailer below:

Michael is all set to hit the theaters globally on April 24, 2026.

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