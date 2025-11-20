EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How Elphaba Evolves in Wicked For Good With Ariana Grande, ‘More Stoic and Focused’

Wicked: For Good is gearing up to set sail this week. Following the rambunctious response it received for the debut film, Wicked, the movie was confirmed for a part two. Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum are reprising their roles in the second part. Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba Thropp, has earned praise for her portrayal as well as an Oscar nomination. Now, the 38-year-old has revealed how her character of Elphaba will change throughout the course of Wicked: For Good, sharing that there are evolutions as she grows.

Cynthia Erivo speaks about Elphaba’s growth in Wicked: For Good

Exclusively revealing to us about her return to the character, Cynthia Erivo shared how things change up, this time around. “Since the first film, Elphaba has been on her own, carrying the weight of being branded the Wicked Witch while still trying to do as much good as she can,” said the British star, talking about how Elphaba's past experiences have evolved her into this new version. “She is isolated, living in a lair she has built high in the trees, where she can both hide and take flight,” she revealed regarding the change in story for the character.

“When we meet her again, she is more stoic and focused, consciously practicing her magic, studying The Grimmerie, and embracing the power she has,” the actress said, shedding light on the developments that she goes through as well as what can be expected of the story.

About Wicked: For Good

The story of Wicked: For Good begins five years after beating the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, as Elphaba Thropp is banished from the land and is labeled the Wicked Witch of the West. She is portrayed as a hurtful, vengeful, and evil witch who wants to kill all the beings in Oz. Meanwhile, her friend, Glinda Upland, is made the face of the Wizard's promotions. Her engagement to Fiyero Tigelaar is announced, soon after he becomes the Captain of the Wizard's Guard.

Meanwhile, Elphaba keeps fighting for the rights of the Animals and shows up to challenge the Wizard whenever she can. As the tussle to uncover the lies of the Wizard continues, she faces off against Madame Morrible. Her own younger half-sister, Nessarose Thropp, is pitted against her, and chaos ensues.

