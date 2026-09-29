EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson on Bonding with Verity Costar Anne Hathaway Over Hot Dogs, Says 'She Brought Cart to Set'

Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway are sharing the screen for the first time in Verity, the upcoming psychological thriller based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel. While the film promises an intense dynamic between their characters, Johnson revealed to Pinkvilla that their camaraderie behind the scenes was considerably warmer and filled with laughter, conversations and even hot dogs.



Dakota Johnson on bonding with Anne Hathaway



In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dakota Johnson spoke about working with Hathaway and shared how much she enjoyed their time together on set. “I've always been such a fan of hers and I loved working with her so much,” the actress said, reflecting on their first collaboration and the bond they developed during production.

Johnson explained that despite their characters having limited interaction on screen, the two actresses spent plenty of time together between takes. “We don't really say much to each other onscreen, but in between takes we were always laughing and joking and having deep life talks,” she revealed, offering a glimpse into their off-screen equation.



Anne Hathaway’s Hot Dog Surprise



One particularly memorable moment involved an unexpected food treat on set. Recalling the experience, Johnson said, “Or eating hot dogs, she had a hot dog cart brought to set one day, it was great.” The anecdote highlights the easygoing atmosphere the co-stars shared while filming the suspenseful project.

Dakota Johnson also praised Anne Hathaway’s contribution behind the camera, noting her commitment to bringing out the strongest version of every scene. “She's an incredible producer, and she's always game to make sure we get the best version of the scene possible,” she said.



About Verity



Directed by Michael Showalter, Verity follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Johnson, who arrives at the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for renowned author Verity Crawford, portrayed by Hathaway. After discovering disturbing autobiographical notes, Lowen becomes caught between unsettling revelations surrounding Verity’s husband Jeremy, played by Josh Hartnett. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing International, Verity releases in India on October 2, 2026, with paid previews beginning October 1.



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