EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh jet set to Bangalore as Janta curfew takes effect in Mumbai

According to an insider, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently leaving Bombay for a while to spend time with Padukone’s family in Bangalore amidst the curfew and the ever-growing pandemic.

After a full year, the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. COVID is on the rise once again, which has resulted in a 15-day curfew in Maharashtra, along with many other states in India. For the unversed, yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a 15-day Janta curfew in the entire state. The government has issued strict guidelines and protocols that are to be followed by all citizens, actors, filmmakers, businessmen, property owners, and transport businesses as well. In light of the total lockdown that we were subject to last year, looks like and husband are taking a break from tinsel town.

An insider close to the couple recently spoke exclusively to PINKVILLA and updates us that Ranveer and Deepika are currently flying off to Bangalore, to be with Padukone’s parents--Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone. The source also stated that shooting restrictions, schedule cancellations and lockdown have contributed to their sudden and temporary exit from Mumbai. While Bangalore is also under curfew currently, the timings are more eased than Maharashtra’s. Starting from 10th April, seven district centres of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, were placed under a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am till April 20.

If you missed it, just today, Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures of herself smiling while working out as she reminded fans to “breathe” during these uncertain times. While the first and second pictures show the leggy lass sitting with her eyes closed and head down, the third click shows Deepika showing off her radiant smile.

