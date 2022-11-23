EXCLUSIVE: Dennis Quaid recalls Parent Trap memories, Jaboukie Young-White on 'exciting' Strange World role

As Pinkvilla received the humble opportunity to speak to Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White in a paired interview, we asked the actors about Strange World's inclusive message and more. The film has been in the headlines for featuring Disney's first openly gay character, Ethan who has been voiced by Jaboukie Young-White. The film's main plot though revolves around the Clade family, regarded as the "explorers" thanks to the work of Jaeger Clade (Quaid) and his son Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Dennis Quaid and Jaboukie Young-White are all set to star as a pair of grandfather and grandson in Disney's upcoming film Strange World alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. The film promises an exciting adventure as the Clade family embarks on an uncharted journey. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Quaid and Young-White discussed their film and more.

Jaboukie Young-White on Strange World's inclusivity

When asked whether it was Strange World's script that smoothly propagates diversity and inclusivity that excited him to take on the role in the film, Jaboukie said, "I thought that it was beautiful how the film reflected the world that we live in." He further added, "It's not forceful, it's kind of just a natural reflection of what life looks like today and that was very exciting and it felt very in the moment, really urgent."

Weighing in on what makes Strange World a perfect family movie, Dennis Quaid said, "Disney characters doing their thing. The entire family can see it and anyone can relate to it and visually it's one of the most astounding Disney films I've ever seen. I go back to like Fantasia and this is one of the Disney films that takes it to the next level."

Dennis Quaid on playing Disney dad again after Parent Trap

It's impossible to think of Dennis Quaid without thinking about The Parent Trap. The actor famously starred as the Disney dad Nick Parker to Lindsay Lohan's identical twins Hallie and Annie in the 1998 movie. The film followed the story of twins separated at birth who meet at summer camp and scheme to reunite their estranged parents. Over two decades later, the film still enjoys popularity and while it still enjoys a massive fan following, we couldn't help but ask the actor about how different it was playing a Dinsey dad again and which one was more fun to work on Jaeger Clade or Nick Parker.

Speaking about the same, Quaid recalled The Parent Trap memories and said, "Well, Parent Trap was definitely fun. This [Strange World] was fun in a different way. You go into the recording booth and they describe what you're seeing and this character is like bigger than life and so it was very fun to play. He has a very high opinion of himself and that's always great fun."

As Jaeger Clade, Quaid plays the senior explorer of the Clade family who is hopeful that someday his son will also take after him. The moustachioed macho man fears no adventure whatsoever.

Strange World cast and more details

Apart from Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jaboukie Young-White, Strange World also stars Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, wife of Searcher (Gyllenhaal). The film also has Lucy Liu doing the voiceover for the role of Callisto Mal. The film is set in the fictional world of Avalonia. Director Don Hall has cited the pulp comics of the early 20th century as the main inspiration behind the themes and tone of Strange World. While the Raya and the Last Dragon director has helmed the film, Strange World's script has been penned by screenwriter Qui Nguyen. The film is all set to release in theatres on November 23, 2022.