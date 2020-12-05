EXCLUSIVE: Dimple Kapadia has HILARIOUS reaction to her character's shocking fate in Christopher Nolan's Tenet

*SPOILERS ALERT* As Christopher Nolan's Tenet has finally gotten its theatrical release in India, Dimple Kapadia, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, revealed her honest, hilarious reaction to her character Priya's shocking fate in the action-thriller and sci-fi flick.

Tenet, Christopher Nolan's latest outing was a huge talking point in 2020, as it was amongst the highly-awaited movies of the year. Starring an eclectic cast featuring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh and our very own Dimple Kapadia, Nolan once again plays Russian Roulette with 'time' as the key element. Finally, Tenet made its way to theatres in India on December 4.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Amongst the many twists and turns in Christopher's thrilling action and sci-fi roller coaster ride, one major moment comes in the final sequence of Tenet when The Protagonist (Washington) kills Priya (Kapadia), who actually is a part of the Tenet organisation with the former being revealed as its actual founder. During an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, we couldn't help but ask Dimple what her reaction was when she first read her last sequence in the script. "I didn't understand anything. I was like, 'Why is he killing her? Why is he killing her?' I couldn't get my head around that. 'I mean she's on his side! Why is he killing her?' [laughs]," the veteran actress quipped.

However, eventually, the 63-year-old actress understood why it happened as she shared, "Thank God that was the last sequence I shot and finally, I got my head around why he's killing me because that was quite a mystery to me. His [Nolan] films are like that. I read the script, I've acted in it, I've seen the film. But still, a lot of scenes I have missed in the sense that every time you see his films, you discover something new. Something that you didn't see before or something that you missed."

"That's his USP because you have to see his films a couple of times to get what he's saying and review the film's details that we, you came to have missed the first time because they are so subtle," Kapadia concluded.

