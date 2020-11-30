EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Debicki on her Tenet co star Robert Pattinson: He is a hysterically funny human being

Elizabeth Debicki, who stars as Kat in Christopher Nolan's Tenet, was all praises for her co-stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Kenneth Branagh.

Tenet is just a few days away from finally releasing in India as the Christopher Nolan directorial was amongst the highly-awaited Hollywood movies of 2020. Starring John David Washington as the main protagonist, Tenet is jam-packed with star power including our very own Dimple Kapadia, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Kenneth Branagh amongst others. When Debicki was asked what it was like to be a part of Tenet's ensemble, the 30-year-old actress was all praises for her castmates.

About Branagh, who plays Elizabeth's character Kat's husband Andrei Sator, The Night Manager star gushed, "It was an honour to act opposite Kenneth Branagh playing his wife. I have always loved his work and I’ve seen him obviously in films and things he’s directed and then on stage. He is something of a national treasure in England and he’s pretty seminal to the landscape. You can tell him I said that (laughs)," and added, "But the most joyous surprise of the whole thing was he is just an extraordinary human being, very kind and very sensitive, and also one of the funniest people I have ever worked with in my life. I really felt like I was part of a team with him—we found our rhythm and we supported each other a lot."

When it comes to Washington, Debicki admired the 36-year-old actor's work discipline, sharing, "Then there’s John David Washington... I mean, honestly, I can’t say enough good things about him. His role is extremely physical, and I’ve never seen anybody with that level of discipline together with that kind of positivity. He did nothing but make people smile all day. He was just a leader of men in that."

Finally, on Pattinson, Elizabeth kept it simple, sweet and effective, revealing, "And Robert Pattinson is obviously a fantastic actor, but also an absolutely hysterically funny human being."

On her experience of working on Tenet with such a brilliant cast, Debicki summarised, "As an actor, you’re one piece of a whole, and so much of your experience of making something is determined by other people’s personalities and their senses of humour or their attitudes toward work. And I was with these actors every day who, first of all, I deeply respected their performances, but I also found them to be the most beautiful people to work with."

"So I think I was very blessed that amidst often really intense pieces of very high-octane work, I had these people around me. And we were truly bonded by the end of this movie because we were on it for a long time and we experienced a lot of things together in many different countries, so it was really amazing. Genuinely, I love them deeply," Elizabeth concluded.

Tenet is slated to release in India on December 4.

