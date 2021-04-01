EXCLUSIVE: Falcon and Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie: Sam understands everyone has their own place in society

Anthony Mackie, who reprises his role as Sam Wilson aka Falcon in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, spoke candidly about his character's arc "as a counsellor and a veteran."

After Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans had a drought-filled 2020 with no movies in theatres, owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow's release date is once again pushed to July 9, it's up to the MCU Disney+ shows to keep us satiated. After WandaVision bowled us over it's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that everyone is talking about.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Two underrated/fan-favourite MCU characters Sam Wilson aka Falcon and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier finally get the spotlight shining on them in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as the first two episodes have been well received by everyone. Talking about his character, in particular, Anthony shed light on the headspace Wilson is currently at, especially with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passing his shield on to him and him subsequently giving it up, only for military man John Walker (Wyatt Russell) to be paraded around by the government as the new Captain America.

"As a counsellor and a veteran, Sam truly appreciates and understands that everyone has their own place in society—everyone has a right to be free in this world. It's not his job or place to tell you what you're doing is right or wrong. But it is his place to try and counsel you into a more productive way of getting what you're trying to achieve," Mackie elaborated.

It's interesting that Anthony says this as we've seen Bucky struggling with the after-effects of his time as Winter Soldier and trying to come at peace with the extreme levels of guilt, with all the killings, especially through the mandated therapy sessions giving us more insight into his jumbled mind frame. With Sam's experience of dealing with like-minded people, we wonder if Wilson will play a big role in Barnes finally finding not just a potential buddy but someone who can understand what he's really going through and maybe even counsel him.

How do you think Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will bury the animosity hindering their shot at a friendship, especially with Steve out of the picture, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Share your theories with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 3 drops on Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 2.

