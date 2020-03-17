EXCLUSIVE: Freida Pinto REVEALS what drew her to play Queen Shanti in Mira, Royal Detective

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Freida Pinto says she was able to build a personal connection with her character Queen Shanti in Disney’s upcoming animated series Mira, Royal Detective. Read on to know more.

Freida Pinto is very excited about her upcoming gig. The actor is all set to lend her voice to Queen Shanti in Disney’s new animated series Mira, Royal Detective. And during a recent interaction, she opened up about all the qualities that helped her develop a personal connection with her animated character. Freida pointed out that Queen Shanti is a strong character with great leadership skills and abilities to balance her traditions and customs, which is something she relates to.

Stating that she connects with the character on a personal level, the 35-year-old actor said, “I think Queen Shanti and I have this one thing in common. We both like to lead and I think while I was voicing the character of Queen Shanti, I did embody those leadership qualities.” Freida also mentioned that while working on the animated character, she learned how to be a kind and graceful leader. “I feel the thing that I learned from her is to lead with grace and to come from a place of kindness,” she said about her role.

The lead character of this series will be Indian. The series will follow the adventurous journey of Mira (voiced by Leela Ladnier), who is appointed as a royal detective by Queen Shanti. In addition to Freida, the voice cast also includes Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla and Aasif Mandvi. The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney Channel on March 22.

