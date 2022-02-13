EXCLUSIVE: Gina Rodriguez reveals TWO reasons why she was convinced to star in I Want You Back

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Prime Video's offering to help you deep dive into romance this week has been its recent release, I Want You Back. The romantic comedy starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez and Manny Jacinto in lead roles gives a peek into the idea of finding love amid heartbreaks. With a cast as talented as this, the Jason Orley directorial was being considered to be the perfect light-entertainer for the season.

As Pinkvilla received the humble opportunity to chat with the cast of I Want You Back, actress Gina Rodriguez who has been popular for starring in series such as Jane the Virgin, opened up about taking on the supporting role of Anne, a middle school teacher in the film and revealed two major reasons that convinced her to come on board for the film.

While gushing about her co-stars, Rodriguez revealed how she said yes to I Want You Back before even reading the script and said, "When I was first told about the film saying that I would be playing Charlie Day's girlfriend, I said yes and they were like 'You should read the script' and I was like 'Yes... Yes' because Charlie Day is just so outstanding and then they told me that I get to be Manny's girlfriend too and I was like 'Oh my goodness." The actress even went on to reveal how flattering it was adding, "I'm just like, gorgeous, incredible, artistic, talented men falling from the sky was awesome."

Watch Gina Rodriguez and Manny Jacinto's EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla for I Want You Back below:

Rodriguez further also praised the film's female lead, Jenny Slate, as she called her a "tremendous person" and admitted that it was both Charlie Day and her who made a really great set while calling them, "loving, generous and egoless leads."

I Want You Back directed by Jason Orley also stars Scott Eastwood, Clark Backo in supporting roles along with a cameo by Pete Davidson. The film released on the streaming platform on February 11.

Have you watched I Want You Back yet? Tell us your views about the film in the comments below.

