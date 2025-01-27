EXCLUSIVE: 'If Stuff Doesn't Work In India...': Russell Howard Explains What Might Happen If His Jokes Don't Land in Mumbai's Show

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, British comedian Russell Howard opened up about his craft and the experience of performing for an Indian audience. Along with this, he also mentions how he prepares specific jokes based on observations of any country.

So, Russell Howard is all set to perform in India for the very first time. As part of his 2025 world tour, he will be hosting shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Known for his witty observations and hilarious storytelling, Howard is excited to bring his humor to a new audience. But how does he plan to make his jokes connect with Indians?

In an exclusive chat, Howard shared his thoughts on tailoring his comedy for Indian audiences. He revealed that his shows will be a mix of his existing material and fresh content inspired by his experiences in India. “Well, my jokes have worked in America, England, Australia, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and various other places. But it's exciting to see whether they will work in India,” he said.

For Howard, exploring a new culture and drawing humor from it is what makes international gigs so enjoyable. “I love going to a new place and trying to observe it and understand it and see what's funny about it, and throwing it on stage,” he explained.

To prepare for his shows, Howard plans to arrive in Mumbai a few days early. During this time, he will immerse himself in the city, walking around, listening to conversations, and observing daily life. “I’ll go to Mumbai for a couple of days and probably just walk around, listen, take the place in, and try to regurgitate what I’ve seen on stage,” he said.

Advertisement

Howard also acknowledged that not all his jokes might land with the Indian audience, but he is ready to take it in stride. “It’ll be really funny if stuff doesn’t work in India if it’s worked everywhere else because then it gives you a new experience,” he said, showing his willingness to embrace challenges.

Russell Howard’s India debut is part of the third edition of The DeadAnt Loop and will take place on February 8 at Mumbai’s Sophia Bhabha Auditorium and February 9 at Bengaluru’s Good Shepherd Auditorium. With his unique blend of humor and a fresh take on local experiences, Howard is ready to leave a lasting impression on Indian audiences.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'I Need All Of Them'; Michelle Yeoh Shares Why She Would Take Home All Her Madame Morrible Costumes From Wicked