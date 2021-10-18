EXCLUSIVE: Jason Momoa REVEALS he's 'always had a man crush' on THIS Dune co star

This Friday, with theatres finally opening in Maharashtra, there are many releases coming our way! Amongst which, is Academy Award nominee Denis Villeneuve's ambitious magnum opus, Dune. The star-studded cast of Dune includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa, amongst many others. Jason, in particular, plays legendary swordmaster and virtuoso warrior, Duncan Idaho; the man of action may be House Atreides' deadliest weapon.

Working on Dune gifted Momoa the humble opportunity to experience first-hand, the formidable, undeniable talents of some of his favourite actors, who were now his co-stars, specifically, Brolin. "I actually have a bunch of man crushes on this movie! [laughs] I've always had a man crush on Josh Brolin, he's like my brother. We're very similar, except he's a little older and wiser," the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star quipped about the Avengers: Endgame star. We're absolutely loving this bromance!

For the unversed, Dune is a theatrical adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller of the same name. A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence — a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential — only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune releases in India on October 22.

