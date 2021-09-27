EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Daniels & Maura Tierney get candid about American Rust, reveal what keeps them ticking.

Kate Winslet floored us with her act in Mare of Easttown and on the end of this town is Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney's American Rust. Set in one small corner of Pennsylvania, this drama series is based on American writer Philipp Meyer's book of the same name. American Rust premiered earlier this month on September 12, 2021, on Showtime and three episodes have been released so far.

Pinkvilla got an opportunity to virtually sit down for a chat with the stars of American Rust - Maura Tierney and Jeff Daniels. The actors, who are widely known for their varied genre of work, got candid about their experience of working on a small town drama. When asked what made American Rust special, the veteran actor revealed that he was drawn to a "complicated character set in a small town".

In the show, Daniels plays chief of police Del Harris who takes on an investigation when the son of the woman he loves is accused of murder. Elaborating on what makes these small town murder dramas do well globally, Maura said, "I would imagine because people who live in small towns are not any less complicated than people who live in big cities, it is an effective story telling tool. In a small town, everybody knows everybody's business. It is hard to be anonymous. So maybe the reason for that is because it is relatable to a certain extent."

Her co-star couldn't agree more and added, Not everyone is from New York and Los Angeles. They can relate to the people and the characters. It's not like watching Downtown Abbey. Your looking at something you recognise."

Asked if there was one moment while reading the script that made them say yes to the show. Daniels promptly revealed, "I wanted in on this for a long time. Once the episodes came in, what happens in the last few episodes was something I had never done before. I remember emailing Dan Futterman (show creator), 'I can't believe what I do in episode 9'. I obviously can't tell you what it is."

As for Maura Tierney, The Affair actress revealed, "After we started to shoot the show, Covid-19 happened and we shut down. And it was a year. Later, I was re-reading the scripts again because I hadn't really looked at it and I got to episode 9 and I was like Oh My Ghosh!!!.. I forgot how good it was. It's really good and really surprising."

Both Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney have worked across various genres. But after all these years, where do the actors feel comfortable as artistes?

The Newsroom actor remarked, "Stage is hard. So are night shoots and having to be great on take 1 and take 2. I like the challenge still. With Maura, you don't rehearse it, you run the lines maybe and then you do it in take one and the camera catches it. This late in a career, there's something exciting to know what may happen when they say action. And part of that has to do with the other actor you've got. There's an excitement and danger to that..that I like a lot. Stage is a whole other thing."

Reacting to the question, Maura revealed, "I agree with Jeff. It does feel dangerous and exciting. It is almost like your bringing tiny elements of theatre into television when you work like that. I work with an experimental theatre in New York and I found that very late in my life. Television is my career and I have worked and met with amazing people in my career and continue to do so. But I do feel like being on stage and doing experimental theatre.. there's nothing like it. That's something I discovered late in life and would love to explore more."

American Rust is a weekly series airing on Showtime and is slated to run till the end of October 2021.

