EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson reveals why she chose Song Sung Blue script and surprising past with director Craig Brewer

Two singers, madly in love, but with nothing at their disposal. Song Sung Blue, which bases itself in its Milwaukee, tells the story of a Dan Ho impersonator and a Patsy Cline player whose chance meeting introduces them to the world of tribute bands. Setting out on the path of the Neil Diamond way, they become Lightning and Thunder. The movie made its world premiere on December 25, 2025, before which it was screened at the American Film Institute Film Festival on October 26.

Shortly ahead of the film’s release in India on January 9, 2026, we had the opportunity to speak with lead star Kate Hudson, who plays Claire Sardina, one-half of the duo. Revealing how she landed on the decision to star in the film and her experience working with the director, the 46-year-old recalled receiving the script for the first time and how her past encounter with director Craig Brewer made it an enjoyable experience.

Speaking exclusively to us, she said, “What really stayed with me when I first read this script was how we don't make these movies anymore, and how incredible it was to actually read one that was getting made.”

“I've been wanting to work with Craig since the first time we met, when I was 21 or 22. It's just so crazy that all this time and experience has gone by, and now we're coming together to finally make a movie so many years later,” she revealed about agreeing to work with the 54-year-old filmmaker.

What is Song Sung Blue about?

The story of a couple, Mike and Claire Sardina, who are struggling financially but have a big dream to work together as singers. As a Neil Diamond tribute band, they beat all odds to remain as a duo and live life on their own terms. Song Sung Blue stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, alongside Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi.

ALSO READ: 6 Hindi films and shows releasing on OTT this week: From De De Pyaar De 2 to Freedom at Midnight season 2