EXCLUSIVE: Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli reveal 'SCARS' journey on filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli spoke candidly on how physically straining it was to shoot Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's underwater scenes with blue make-up on.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally reached its release week and the anticipation has peaked to a fever pitch! While the OG cast makes their much-awaited return, honouring Chadwick Boseman, some new players have also been added to the mix. With Tenoch Huerta's Namor as the next big MCU villain to watch out for, joining him are Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli as Namora and Attuma, from Namor's home Talokan.
Mabel Cadena & Alex Livinalli Get Candid on Difficulties Shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
During an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, I asked Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli how physically straining it was to shoot the underwater scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with the addition of putting on blue make-up. Alex quipped, "[Mabel laughs out loud] It was a walk in the park. No, not really. I'm kidding. [both laugh]" Mabel then joked, "We talk a lot about our lives during the process. No, no, no! [chuckles] Because we spent six hours for being blue, it's crazy! And after that, after months, we took two hours to take off the gills, the earrings."
"It was a very lengthy process; from the moment that we walk in, sit on the chair, do the make-up, shoot, remove the make-up. It was a journey," Alex Livinally confessed as Mabel Cadena revealed, "Yes! And actually, at the end of every day, we used vapour to remove the make-up, so, it's crazy! I have scratches [points at herself] in my skin from the colour. [laughs]"
"Listen, we got wounds! [Mabel laughs out loud] We've got scars that we can show how we got through this," Alex Livinalli proudly concluded.
Now, that's sheer conviction we admire!
Are you excited to see Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli as Namora and Attuma in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Share your excitement as well as the wildest theories on who the next Black Panther will be with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.
Mabel Cadena & Alex Livinalli's "Surreal" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Experience
Further into our chat, I asked Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli how overwhelmed they've felt; from Namora and Attuma being introduced at Comic-Con 2022 to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere. Livinalli shared earnestly, "[Cadena sighs, "Yeah."] It seemed for the longest time that this day was just never going to get here. From the moment that when we were shooting to when we wrapped to Comic-Con to now, [Mabel laughs], it's just like, 'Oh my God! [Cadena pipes in, "The rush."] This day is never going to come!' Now, we're here. [Mabel chuckles] It's surreal, it's like pinch me."
"Oh, yeah! Seems at Comic-Con, you can feel, the identity is like, 'Oh my God! This is huge.' I feel like I had a breakdown in my car, which is like, [pretends to cry], and I just need to cry and cry and cry and cry. [chuckles] But, it's amazing," Cadena added.
Watch Mabel Cadena & Alex Livinalli's - alongside Letitia Wright - interview with Pinkvilla for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Things to Know
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brings back the Black Panther OG cast members, who we know and love, including Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Winston Duke as M'Baku. The synopsis for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reads: "The leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T'Challa's death, while a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan ruled by Namor."
Ever since the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer dropped, there's been a bittersweet feeling not just for the cast, but also for MCU fans across the globe who absolutely adored Chadwick Boseman. Nevertheless, Black Panther's sequel promises to celebrate the Oscar-nominated actor's legacy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as King T'Challa. As for who is playing the next Black Panther, all fingers point to Letitia Wright's Shuri, T'Challa's sister and genius scientist. This is specifically witnessed in all the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever footage that's come out so far, as we see a Black Panther fighting the bad guys in a similar physical build to Shuri and using weapons we've seen in her arsenal before. Notably, Black Panther Wakanda Forever is the final movie in MCU's Phase 4.
Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated to release in India on November 11.
ALSO READ: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Ryan Coogler REVEALS how he convinced Rihanna for solo music return