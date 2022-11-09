EXCLUSIVE: Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli reveal 'SCARS' journey on filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally reached its release week and the anticipation has peaked to a fever pitch! While the OG cast makes their much-awaited return, honouring Chadwick Boseman , some new players have also been added to the mix. With Tenoch Huerta's Namor as the next big MCU villain to watch out for, joining him are Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli as Namora and Attuma, from Namor's home Talokan.

During an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla, I asked Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli how physically straining it was to shoot the underwater scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with the addition of putting on blue make-up. Alex quipped, "[Mabel laughs out loud] It was a walk in the park. No, not really. I'm kidding. [both laugh]" Mabel then joked, "We talk a lot about our lives during the process. No, no, no! [chuckles] Because we spent six hours for being blue, it's crazy! And after that, after months, we took two hours to take off the gills, the earrings."

"It was a very lengthy process; from the moment that we walk in, sit on the chair, do the make-up, shoot, remove the make-up. It was a journey," Alex Livinally confessed as Mabel Cadena revealed, "Yes! And actually, at the end of every day, we used vapour to remove the make-up, so, it's crazy! I have scratches [points at herself] in my skin from the colour. [laughs]"

"Listen, we got wounds! [Mabel laughs out loud] We've got scars that we can show how we got through this," Alex Livinalli proudly concluded.

Now, that's sheer conviction we admire!

Mabel Cadena & Alex Livinalli's "Surreal" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Experience

Further into our chat, I asked Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli how overwhelmed they've felt; from Namora and Attuma being introduced at Comic-Con 2022 to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere. Livinalli shared earnestly, "[Cadena sighs, "Yeah."] It seemed for the longest time that this day was just never going to get here. From the moment that when we were shooting to when we wrapped to Comic-Con to now, [Mabel laughs], it's just like, 'Oh my God! [Cadena pipes in, "The rush."] This day is never going to come!' Now, we're here. [Mabel chuckles] It's surreal, it's like pinch me."

"Oh, yeah! Seems at Comic-Con, you can feel, the identity is like, 'Oh my God! This is huge.' I feel like I had a breakdown in my car, which is like, [pretends to cry], and I just need to cry and cry and cry and cry. [chuckles] But, it's amazing," Cadena added.

