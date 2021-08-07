EXCLUSIVE: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani talk about Never Have I Ever S2, Sheila Ki Jawani dance cover

It would be fair to say that the lovely Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has come as a breath of fresh air in Hollywood to entertain, to represent and just to spread some cheer and joy with her warm personality and no-frills attitude. The young star, who plays the smart and emotionally-stirred high school student Devi in Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s popular Netflix drama Never Have I Ever, is making waves for all the right reasons. From being deemed a "Breakout Star" to even a "Groundbreaker," Maitreyi’s name always crops up when discussing young women who are breaking barriers and changing the world.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 released on July 15 and Maitreyi has been receiving much love for her performance in the series. Pinkvilla USA met up with Maitreyi for an extremely interesting chat about her journey, her experiences shooting for Never Have I Ever and her endearing bond with her co-star Richa Moorjani, who plays her cousin Kamala in the series. Shortly into the interview, Richa also joins us and the two girls give us the inside scoop on all the fun things that happened on the sets. Also, they give us a big reveal about a very special birthday present that Richa gifted Maitreyi.

Here is an excerpt from the EXCLUSIVE interview:

The show, being so revolutionary, is bringing South Asian representation to Hollywood. Some people are praising the show saying that it represents their life while others say the show has not done enough. Did you know how important the role was when you got the job?

Before this, I had no acting experience. I was literally just a kid in high school. Even from the casting call, I knew this was going to be a big deal. Because it has not been done enough. For the people who did relate to the show, awesome, I am so glad you did. And for those who may not have been able to, that explains why the show is so important. Because it has not been done enough. And I don't blame those people who can't relate. Because how could we all relate to this one show? It's only one option for us? It shouldn't be the case. We should have multiple options. Like you said, it's still a game-changer, it's still a step forward.

Did the show represent how you grew up as a Desi in the West?

I grew up around a bunch of different cultures and am so thankful for that. But because there were so many different cultures, which was great, that made me think, what am I? Being Tamil, (it made me wonder) who am I? Is Tamil the culture, or the language? I was a kid and I didn't fully understand. Like Devi, I was trying to figure that out. I was trying to figure out where I fit in with my identity as someone who is Tamil and also everything else, because you go through a lot in high school, just like Devi did.

How are you similar to Devi and how are you different?

Devi is, of course, always boy crazy and has all her boy drama. That is not me! Girl likes to juggle two guys; I like to keep it at a nice zero. Other than that, Devi goes off the rails sometimes, has a meltdown. I've been there, and am sure a lot of people have. When it comes to the idea of being perfect, yes, I am a culprit of that for sure. I like to be perfect as possible. So, there's a lot of relatability between me and Devi, but that's just because Devi is so relatable. That's why, everyone, all over the world can relate to her.

Did you bring some of your own experiences into the role?

The writers Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher did such a great job of writing a real story, that you will wonder how you can not relate to this! I, of course, brought my own experiences when it came to that emotion to execute the whole situation.

The idea of embracing your culture is something that Devi struggled with. Did you struggle with it as well?

When I was a kid, I didn't really struggle in the way like, 'Do I hate my culture?,' no it was nothing like that. To be honest, I don't think Devi hates her culture. I think she's confused about where she fits in with her culture but she's not embarrassed. I was never embarrassed when growing up. I wasn't embarrassed of being Tamil but I didn't necessarily know what it meant. It would be more like, 'Oh yeah I'm Tamil.' You just said it but you didn't know what it meant. You didn't really appreciate it yet. That is where I think Devi is at, and I truly relate to that.

In Never Have I Ever Season 1, you deal with a lot of deep emotions like losing your father, anxiety, identity crisis, having boy drama, etc. How did you channel those feelings?

It always comes down to asking the questions to the creative team - the director, writers, co-creators, Mindy and Lang, they are the best people to ask those questions to, to understand. I needed to ask them, 'Okay, what's the tone of this? Where is this coming from? What's the projection for this?' But then also, empathizing with Devi's situation helps. I needed to understand, why is she doing the things that she is doing, why does she think this is a good thing to do. Because in her head, she does think she is doing her best.

What has it been like working with Mindy Kaling?

She's awesome, I couldn't ask for better. She's an amazing person to talk to, and obviously a great boss but such an awe to be around.

As the show is based on Mindy Kaling's childhood, did she help you better understand Devi?

Both her and Lang, as it’s based on both their lives, growing up and how it was for them. So, they always told me stories about their own life. I am always thankful to have their trust and know their stories from them themselves.

How are things for you now? Have people stopped you on the streets? What's that like for you?

Sometimes in public, I do get recognised, which is pretty cool. People all over the world are coming to talk about the show and are all over the Internet with their fan art, fan camps and I couldn't be more grateful.

What can you tell us about your next project The Netherfield Girls?

It is based off of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice but in a modern adaptation. It's going to be really exciting and I am really excited to do it.

The lovely Richa Moorjani joins the interview at this point and Maitreyi and Richa’s friendly and warm bond is evident, as you will see in the video below:

Link to VIDEO

Do you guys have any pre-filming or post filming rituals?

Maitreyi: I don't think I have any.

Richa: You play video games.

Maitreyi: That's all day every day. I don't eat breakfast in the morning but I will always play this certain playlist that I’ve got.

What kind of music does it have?

Maitreyi: It's all upbeat songs between Marina and the Diamonds and Miley Cyrus. I can't even tell you because it's not one genre for sure.

Richa: My morning ritual every day is to get up and meditate. Maitreyi likes my meditation music.

Maitreyi: Because it sounds like Minecraft music.

Richa: I actually have a playlist that I've been listening to, specifically for Never Have I Ever, which was a Tamil song playlist. I don't know the names but they are amazing. I love Tamil music.

What was the funniest day you guys have had on set, behind the scenes?

Maitreyi: I never have fun with Richa, she exhausts me. I am going to say this because it won't be known if I don’t. In Season 2, there is this line where Devi is saying it is too early for Kamala to marry Prashant. She is trying to think of reasons why and she's like, “We don’t even know what his last name really is. What if it's something weird, like Butt Raisin or something.” We just thought it was so funny. Richa loves how I say Butt Raisin.

Richa: The awkward thing is they ended up editing that part of the show, so now nobody will understand why we call each other Butt Raisin except for us.

Do you help each other out, on set?

Richa: We just feed off each other's energy.

Maitreyi: Richa's such a solid screen partner and I know that it's always going to go well because Richa will always push me to give new things and I'll do the same for her. She also gives you your space to do your thing. Richa's really cool. Devi's resentment for Kamala could not be further to what I am to Richa.

How did the Sheila Ki Jawani dance cover come about?

Maitreyi: I texted Richa and said I know what I want from you. Just choreograph a dance for us to do. I want to learn to dance. My Name is Sheila. It could be just for us, do it for fun. I just wanted to dance, as a lot of my cousins don’t do that and I know Richa is good at dancing. I am not a dancer but it’s a fun thing to do. I was like Richa can teach me something cool and it will be fun for us to bond over it.

Richa: She texted me and I took it very seriously. I was so impressed by her enthusiasm. I had danced since before COVID and I was really happy she brought this up. It was a chance for us to bond outside the set. We didn’t get to hang out together. So, it was us talking first and then dancing and then talking after. That’s what made it fun.

Maitreyi: My whole heart was in that dance.