EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy opens up about Ursula's role in The Little Mermaid: ‘She was everything’

Melissa McCarthy said that playing the role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid is like a dream come true, whether it was production or rehearsals.

Written by Disheeta Pinkvilla   |  Updated on May 25, 2023   |  04:41 PM IST  |  3.6K
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy

Key Highlight

  • To play the role of Ursula, Melissa picked apart her character to understand it better.
  • Melissa McCarthy said that playing the role of Ursula is like a dream came true.
  • The Little Mermaid is all set to be theatrically released on May 26, 2023.

The Little Mermaid, Disney’s live action remake of the 1989 animation is all set to release in theaters on May 26, 2023. This Disney movie will see Melissa McCarthy playing the role of Ursula, evil sea-witch who strikes up a cunning deal with young mermaid Ariel (played by Halle Bailey). Ursula tricks little Ariel into a deal to give up her mermaid body and voice to become human for three days and win the heart of Prince Eric.

Melissa McCarthy even stopped by the studio's CinemaCon in Las Vegas to unveil her performance as dreaded Sea Witch. And there is no doubt that McCarthy must have done best job as Ursula in the movie.

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Melissa McCarthy opens up about playing the role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Here is everything to know about the same. 

Melissa McCarthy about her role – Ursula

During Melissa McCarthy’s interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked how she got into the role of Ursula, who is an evil sea witch. The actress replied that she spent a lot of time thinking about the character and the armor Ursula puts on, which helped in the greater understanding about the dreaded witch’s emotions and mental health.

 
 
‘I took her part just like any other character. I spent a lot of time thinking about what she shows on the outside like we all do. What’s her front or her armor? It’s make-up, the hair, and her attitude.’
Melissa McCarthy in conversation with Pinkvilla
 

Melissa then questioned why and it made her think about the character's loneliness, isolation, and insecurities. Melissa also believes that Ursula’s mental health was also not good.

 
 
‘All of that stuff, and then it really starts to form this beautifully complicated 3D person that I kind of fall in love with, that I certainly want to have a drink with. She becomes really real to me which was really a gift to know the [Ursula] inside out.
Melissa McCarthy in conversation with Pinkvilla
 

When asked about one word in which Melissa would like to describe the whole experience of playing the character, the actor replied, ‘Everything. She was everything. The production, the rehearsal, everything about this project has been like a dream.’

About The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is all set to be theatrically released on May 26, 2023 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The Disney live action movie’s first reviews certainly made a splash with people praising Halley Bailey and Melissa McCarthy’s role. The cast ensemble of the movie includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and Jacob Tremblay.  

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss Secret - We’ve Got the Scoop!

Melissa McCarthy

Who plays Ursula in The Little Meramid?
Melissa McCarthy plays the role of Ursula in Melissa McCarthy.
How old is Melissa McCarthy?
Melissa McCarthy is 52 years old.
What was Melissa McCarthy's first job?
She began her performing career as a stand-up comedian in New York where she appeared at the famous clubs, Stand Up New York and The Improv.
About The Author
Disheeta Pinkvilla
Disheeta Pinkvilla
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!