EXCLUSIVE: Melissa McCarthy opens up about Ursula's role in The Little Mermaid: ‘She was everything’
Melissa McCarthy said that playing the role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid is like a dream come true, whether it was production or rehearsals.
The Little Mermaid, Disney’s live action remake of the 1989 animation is all set to release in theaters on May 26, 2023. This Disney movie will see Melissa McCarthy playing the role of Ursula, evil sea-witch who strikes up a cunning deal with young mermaid Ariel (played by Halle Bailey). Ursula tricks little Ariel into a deal to give up her mermaid body and voice to become human for three days and win the heart of Prince Eric.
Melissa McCarthy even stopped by the studio's CinemaCon in Las Vegas to unveil her performance as dreaded Sea Witch. And there is no doubt that McCarthy must have done best job as Ursula in the movie.
While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Melissa McCarthy opens up about playing the role of Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Here is everything to know about the same.
Melissa McCarthy about her role – Ursula
During Melissa McCarthy’s interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked how she got into the role of Ursula, who is an evil sea witch. The actress replied that she spent a lot of time thinking about the character and the armor Ursula puts on, which helped in the greater understanding about the dreaded witch’s emotions and mental health.
Melissa then questioned why and it made her think about the character's loneliness, isolation, and insecurities. Melissa also believes that Ursula’s mental health was also not good.
When asked about one word in which Melissa would like to describe the whole experience of playing the character, the actor replied, ‘Everything. She was everything. The production, the rehearsal, everything about this project has been like a dream.’
About The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid is all set to be theatrically released on May 26, 2023 by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The Disney live action movie’s first reviews certainly made a splash with people praising Halley Bailey and Melissa McCarthy’s role. The cast ensemble of the movie includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and Jacob Tremblay.
