EXCLUSIVE: Neil Patrick Harris on his 'pinch me' moment after seeing Keanu Reeves as Neo on Matrix 4 set

The Matrix Resurrections is one of the most anticipated films of the year as it reprises a franchise that first premiered more than two decades ago. With Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity, not just the Matrix fandom but also the new cast members of The Matrix universe were excited to see the duo come together again. Among the newbies in The Matrix Resurrections, is actor Neil Patrick Harris, who essays the role of Reeves' Neo aka Thomas Anderso's therapist in the film.

Neil Patrick Harris may not be getting to do any action stunts in the upcoming film, but the actor maintained that it was a delight to see both Keanu and Carrie-Anne get back into their roles as Neo and Trinity with such ease even after so many years. Responding to a question about what it was like to work with the iconic duo, Neil said, "I had more than a few instances of 'Pinch me, wow, this is actually happening.' Getting to do a scene with Keanu Reeves is awesome Getting to do a scene with Keanu Reeves as Neo is even more exciting."

Adding on about Reeves' dedication to his work, he said, "He’s such a smart man and he’s such a joy to work with. He was on-set all the time. He was always focused one-hundred percent on his performance, even though he was always doing so much that he deserved to be distracted—he’s also thinking about action sequences, the choreography that he worked on. He was always lovely and calm and top of his game. And I think Carrie-Anne is one of those rare actors that seems to get sexier as she ages."

Neil also gushed about Carrie-Anne Moss' ability to pull off action sequences, the same way that she must have 20 years ago. He also described her as, "the kind of dame you want to go camping with and have in your lives forever."

The Matrix Resurrections has been directed by Lana Wachowski and also stars Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra and Jada Pinkett Smith in key roles. The film is slated to release in theatres and on streaming on December 22, 2021.

How excited are you to watch The Matrix Resurrections?

