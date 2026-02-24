EXCLUSIVE: Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox Set to Reunite on the Big Screen for Scream 7

Ghostface is ready to haunt audiences once more, and now Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that with Scream 7, the franchise marks the comeback of two of its most defining forces, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. Their return signals more than nostalgia; it restores the emotional core that has shaped the slasher saga for decades. As Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, the duo has anchored the series through shifting timelines, rising body counts, and evolving horror tropes. It is a powerful continuation of one of horror’s most iconic female dynamics.



Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell reunite for Scream 7



For Courteney Cox, stepping back into Gale’s shoes alongside Campbell felt instinctive. “We’ve known each other for so long, it seems like we grew up together. Gale and Sidney will always have some issues, but working together is the most comfortable thing in the world for us. It’s the way it should be,” she said. Their off-screen familiarity continues to fuel the layered tension and loyalty that defines their on-screen characters.

In fact, Neve Campbell echoed the sentiment, reflecting on how the characters’ bond has matured. “Their love-hate relationship has always been a lot of fun. We get to see more of that this time as they become even closer. Gale brings so much humor to these films and Courteney adds an important layer of humanity to her,” she said. The evolving camaraderie promises emotional depth amid the terror.



About the film Scream 7



Scream 7 is helmed by Kevin Williamson, who also worked on the screenplay of the film. With legacy characters reclaiming the spotlight, Scream 7 aims to balance suspense, wit, and character-driven storytelling. Paramount Pictures India will release the film in cinemas on February 27, 2026.

