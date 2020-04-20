EXCLUSIVE: Oh Wonder singers Anthony West and Josephine Vander on Home Tapes, visiting India & Sasha Sloan

Oh Wonder is set to perform for Indian fans this evening. But before they could set the mood, singers Anthony West and Josephine Vander get candid about their new series Home Tapes, their plans of visiting India and collaborating with Sasha Sloan again.

While we revisit their music day in and day out, the London-based alt-pop duo is preparing to bring an at-home concert today via Instagram, especially for their Indian fans. Before they set the mood this evening, Oh Wonder had a quick chat with Pinkvilla about their music, their new series called Home Tapes and their plans of visiting India.

Check out an excerpt from the chat below:

1. How is quarantine treating you?

It’s understandably a very weird time and difficult not to see our friends or family, but we feel insanely lucky to have each other and a studio in our garden where we can make music. We’ve spent a lot of time together and make all our records at home anyway, so in many ways, it’s life as usual for us. Just without the touring.

2. Home Tapes is a great idea! I understand that it is how you guys began the band. Why did you decide to revisit the style?

Making music is pretty much the only thing we can do with certainty, so in these uncertain times it feels really comforting for us - and hopefully our fans - to try and make sense of it all via songs! We are really happy to be putting new music out again.

3. Several international stars are using the downtime to work on new music. Are you penning a few new tracks as well?

Definitely! We are writing new songs every day and recording one every two weeks to release as part of this Home Tapes series. We’ll probably end up with another album after this period too.

4. In such tense circumstances, how are you managing to find inspiration?

At the moment we’re writing about what’s happening in the world. Our first song from Home Tapes is called ‘Lonely Star’ and is about self-isolating and being alone. The next song that we’re releasing is called ‘Keep On Dancing’ and was inspired by Josephine’s birthday at the start of April. It obviously wasn’t the big party we’d planned, so we wrote a song about spending a birthday on your own!

5. Many celebs are doing their bit to show their support towards those affected by the Coronavirus crisis. Have you also planned to do something to help those affected by the outbreak?

We are trying to do our bit! We’ve done live streams for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably, who are a great charity working to support people who are lonely), joined in with Global Citizen and the WHO’s #TogetherAtHome livestream series, and recorded sessions in support of our NHS healthcare workers. This is alongside our 37 live streams in 37 days where we are playing through every song we’ve ever released on Instagram to give people some consistency and routine every night!

6. Music lovers in India are opening up to different international artists. Oh Wonder, Kodaline, The Lumineers and Cigarettes After Sex have a niche but strong fan base in the country. What are your thoughts on it?

We are so excited that music lovers in India are welcoming us, as we would love to spend more time in your beautiful country! Music streaming services and social media have obviously made it possible for us to connect with our fans in India, and we’re just so happy that there is a conversation happening - long may it continue!

7. You are hosting the Instagram Live in India today. Are you looking at this opportunity to interact with your fans in India?

We are so excited to do a Vh1 livestream to hang out directly with our fans in India, and look forward to singing a few songs and answering any questions that people may have!

8. Have you had the opportunity to visit India before?

Josephine: Yes! My grandpa was born and raised in Bombay and moved to England during his 20s and 30s when he had my Dad, before returning back to India for the rest of his life. Consequently, I still have a lot of family out in Mumbai and have been very lucky to have visited a few times. I have also been to Goa and Northern India - Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur and really fell in love with India. I have dreams of visiting Puducherry and Kerala. Anthony has never been but is desperate to spend time there. We will definitely be coming back for a concert, and also for a holiday!

9. Several international stars are collaborating lately. Are there any such collaborations in the pipeline for Oh Wonder?

We’ve written a few songs with some of our favourite artists which we were planning to release at some point, but whilst we’re all stuck inside during lockdown they will be difficult to finish so we’ll probably stick to making music by ourselves for a while!

10. If given an opportunity to collaborate with a pop singer, who would you pick and why?

We love Sasha Sloan and have worked with her before; we wrote our song ‘Happy’ together. Her lyrics and melodies are so good, and we’d love to write with her again!

Oh Wonder performs live on the Instagram Page of Vh1 India on 20th April 2020 at 6 PM. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

