EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Wilson on how The Devil Made Me Do It is different from rest of The Conjuring franchise

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It has been the latest film in the horror franchise. The film brings back the franchise's most trusted paranormal investigators, Patrick Wilson's Ed Warren and Vera Farmiga's Lorraine back to work on a case that is by far the spookiest. In a recent interview, Wilson spoke about the upcoming film and how it is inspired from a case that is considered historic.

Wilson opened up about the Conjuring franchise and how it was important to continue Ed and Lorraine's journey keeping in mind the timeline. Adding about how it helped them finalise the script for the latest film, Patrick says, "Well, there are a couple reasons this seemed like the right story to be the next in the series. One is that the timeline was important. We’ve always wanted to keep the core Conjuring films moving forward in time as Ed and Lorraine got older. The audience knows the weight they have carried over the course of two other films. So, we had to look at a case that was a little further down the line in the 1980s."

Wilson also admitted that considering the case that inspires the film is a well-documented one where demonic possession was used as a legal defense, it makes for a "historic moment."

When asked about how the latest film will set itself apart from the rest of the franchise, Wilson promised some "epic scares" for fans and said, "They're going to see a case like they've never seen before in The Conjuring Universe. Morality and faith are brought into question. The style of the film is different than they’ve seen in other Conjuring films, but they are still going to be terrified at what's happening. There are epic scares. I think everyone is going to be super happy with it."

With The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Wilson is reuniting with Vera Farmiga again as they return as the Warrens. Describing his dynamic with Farmiga after working on the franchise, Wilson said, "We didn’t set out from the first Conjuring expecting to chart a course through Ed and Lorraine’s lives for however many years. But from the beginning, Vera and I just clicked. We've trusted each other since day one. We’re great friends. We’ve had so much fun with these characters and still do. The chemistry works, and, luckily, people really fell in love with watching Ed and Lorraine."

After the pandemic delaying film releases in India, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is all set to hit the screens in India on August 13, 2021.

ALSO READ: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer: Patrick Wilson talks devil's existence in eerie final promo