EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra recalls her first meeting with Russo Brothers; Opens up about her Citadel journey

Citadel, the highly anticipated espionage thriller series is gearing up for its grand release in April, this year. The much-awaited show, which is helmed by the famous director duo, Russo Brothers (Anthony and Joe Russo), has garnered the attention of film fanatics across the globe with its stellar trailer. Citadel features popular Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood actor Richard Madden in the lead roles. Interestingly, the spy thriller is getting spin-offs in India, Italy, and other major film industries across the globe, much before the release.

In her Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her Citadel journey so far, and recalled her first meeting with directors, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. Read the excerpts of chat, below:

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel journey

In her interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she did not meet director Russo Brothers first, as she was approached for Citadel. "I didn't actually meet Russo Brothers first. I met Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios first, and she told me about the show. She told me about how she would love for me to come on board because she thinks I have an international presence," recalled Priyanka Chopra.

"And this is five years ago, the show has been in the making for five years. And she said she really wants to create a truly international show which connects different countries together. Just the ambition of the show was so exciting to me, that I was like - I would love to be a part of this." she added.

Priyanka's first meeting with Russo Brothers

The leading lady's meeting with the director duo Russo Brothers happened after she officially came on board for Citadel. "Then I met Anthony and Joe Russo and they took me through the story that they were thinking about - which was still in 2018 or 2019. And then we started filming in 2021," revealed Priyanka Chopra.

About Citadel

Priyanka Chopra is essaying the role of an Asian spy named Nadia Sinh in Citadel, which features Richard Madden in the role of another spy. The much-awaited series features a stellar star cast including Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others in supporting roles. Citadel is jointly produced by Amazon Studios, Gozie AGBO, and Midnight Radio.

