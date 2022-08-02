EXCLUSIVE: RHOBH's Kyle Richards gives classy reply to haters and trolls; Gives special message to Indian fans

Let's face it; we're all suckers for reality show television and the juicy drama that ensues. Enter the Real Housewives franchise! In particular, everyone's favourite - Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. If there's a name that's almost synonymous with RHOBH, it's none other than Kyle Richards, the only cast member to be a part of all 12 seasons, and counting...

Pinkvilla had the opportunity to have a candid tête-à-tête with Kyle Richards, as the gorgeous actress spoke candidly with me about her fruitful years as a Real Housewife, including how she's changed over the 12 seasons of RHOBH. When you're a reality star, there are many pros and equal cons. The biggest con is public and media scrutiny! With fans, comes haters and trolls and in classy Kyle Richards style, the Halloween Ends star had a humble message for them: "Well, I mean, I don't know if I have one message, but I will say I have people that I... over these 12 years, I think people really do know me. They know what kind of friend I am, what kind of wife I am, what kind of mother I am."

"They know that I'm emotional, I cry. They know I have a lot of fun, too! So, I'm a human being. I'm just being as open and honest as I can be. I'm going to make mistakes sometimes. And we're just human. I just wish people would be kinder and just know that it's... what can we do? We're putting our lives out there, but I know that's never going to stop. That's just part of it, so, I don't know. We're just all human. We're all doing our best and trying to learn from our mistakes and grow," Kyle Richards added.

Kyle Richards also had a special message for her many Indian fans: "Oh my gosh! Well, I know because of Instagram that I have so many and I send private messages to them. I have relationships with these people on Instagram and I feel so supported and loved by them. So, I just want to say a big thank you for that!" Furthermore, besides praising her Halloween franchise co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who recently appeared in a fun episode of RHOBH Season 12, Kyle also indulged in an exciting game of Rapid Fire, where she revealed some explosive beans like her "surprise" celebrity crush, the most expensive thing she's ever owned and much more.

Check out Kyle Richards EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinvkilla as she spoke all things RHOBH below:

Like we needed another reason to adore Kyle Richards!

