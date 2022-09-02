EXCLUSIVE: The Rings of Power Cast REVEALS their earliest memories of watching The Lord of the Rings trilogy

Everyone is talking about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video today, i.e. September 2. Bringing back the LOTR nostalgia with a fever pitch, Tolkien-heads and new fans alike will be welcomed with open arms into the expansive, expensive world of Middle-earth, in its Second Age. One of the premieres of The Rings of Power was held in Mumbai, India, last month, which saw many cast members and creator J. D. Payne in exuberant attendance.

In EXCLUSIVE interviews with Pinkvilla, I asked The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast - comprising Robert Aramayo [Elrond], Maxim Baldry [Isildur], Markella Kavenagh [Elanor "Nori" Brandyfoot], Megan Richards [Poppy Proudfellow], Charles Edwards [Celebrimbor], Lloyd Owen [Elendil], Ema Horvath [Eärien] and Sara Zwangobani [Marigold Brandyfoot] - and J. D. Payne what their earliest memory was of having watched Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning LOTR trilogy. Here's what they had to say:

Charles Edwards: "I have a slightly different version because my equivalent was the animated film. And I remember as a little boy going to see that in the cinema and I became very obsessed with it and then with the books. And I had the soundtrack album and I had a poster in my room. And I wrote a play of The Lord of the Rings. [I chimed in, "You were a proper fan."] I was. I was, so that was hugely formative."

Robert Aramayo: "Yeah, my first experience was The Hobbit. And then the books and then the movies, which I was absolutely obsessed with [I chimed in, "I would assume as an actor as well as a fan, both, it would have been an amazing experience to see those films."] Yeah, oh yeah, definitely, yeah! I remember, [The Lord of the Rings:] The Two Towers, it was my best friend Josh's birthday party. We all sat in the back room, we were pretending to shoot orcs, [Charles Edwards chimed in, "Brilliant."] from the top. [laughs]"

Lloyd Owen: "I didn't see the film, so... I think the great thing about ours which is 2000 years before this time is that in terms of our age group, what would you say 11-12, I mean, there's not... there's obviously all going to be killings of orcs, etc. but it's wide open, and for that generation, it's just [I chimed in, "For new fans as well."]... yeah, then they can progress to the books of The Lord of the Rings and the films, ultimately."

Maxim Baldry: "I saw it, my brother brought back like a disk of the... back in the day when it was all in DVDs. I remember seeing the cover, and it was really cool and it was Frodo. I was like, 'What is this whole world that he was banging on about?' And then I watched it and it was really enthralling and exciting and full of engelic. The legacy can continue [with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power]."

Ema Horvath: "I wasn't allowed to watch them. [I chimed in, "Okay, I get it. How old were you?"] I don't know, in 2001, I was probably 5 or 6. [I chimed in again, "Then it was good that you didn't watch it that time.] [laughs]"

Megan Richards: "My first experience of [J. R. R.] Tolkein is this show actually. I hadn't, I didn't really know what it was actually before I got this job. So, I actually watched it in New Zealand. I arrived and I think like the week, or the second week after I arrived, there was a marathon viewing in one of the cinemas. So, we watched all of the movies, extended versions, in one go. Yeah. [Markella Kavenagh chimed in, "12 hours!"] [Sara Zwangobani chimed in, "Oh, I should have been there for that."] [Markella asked, "Do you?"] [Sara replied, "I do!"] Yes. It was a long day. [laughs] But it was so... yeah, it was great, it was incredible. I love them. I love them. I mean the cinema was packed."

Sara Zwangobani: "I've done that quite a few times, not in a big cinema, but just at home. Oh, yeah! I mean when I... before I had a child. [laughs] Telling my flatmates: 'I'm Lord of the Rings-ing today. Don't bug me.' Oh, yeah! Food, wine, Lord of the Rings, yeah."

J. D. Payne: "I was sitting in my dorm room at Yale, watching it on my laptop, actually, because I was out of the country when it was in theatres when [The Lord of the Rings:] The Fellowship of the Rings was in the theatres. And I come back and everyone had been talking about how you had to see it, so I saw it on the small screen. But, it was one of those films that... there were films I watched as a child that I watched over and over again, like Back to the Future and Indiana Jones and Star Wars. Very rare is that in my adult life, there is a film like that I'll watch over and over and over again. And after I watched The Fellowship of the Ring, I just wanted to keep going back to it. And I got deeper and deeper and then watched the extended edition and then read the books. It's the kind of film that really bears repeat viewing."

One ring to rule them all, even decades later, indeed!

