EXCLUSIVE: Smile singer Katy Perry REVEALS what her favourite Taylor Swift song from Folklore is

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Katy Perry spoke candidly about listening to Taylor Swift's latest album Folklore and also picked her favourite song from the tracklist.

August 2020 is indeed Katy Perry's month as not only did she welcome her first child with Orlando Bloom, a baby girl who they gave the sweet name Daisy Dove Bloom, but the 35-year-old singer also dropped her highly-awaited album Smile today. It's indeed been a roller coaster ride for Perry, these past few months, but it hasn't stopped the Daisies singer from shining through both personally and professionally. Pinkvilla had the opportunity for an EXCLUSIVE tête-à-tête days before she gave birth.

During the candid conversation, the topic of a quarantine/pregnancy playlist came up. To this, Katy revealed, "I like bossa nova, jazz, reggae. When I listen to music, I'm not listening as an audience member. I'm listening to every single part of it. My enjoyment factor is probably not the same as a passive audience listener that likes and enjoys it; I'm dissecting it. I listen to music when I drive. When I go visit my parents in Santa Barbara, that's an hour drive so I'll take the chance to listen to a record."

Furthermore, Perry spoke fondly about Taylor Swift's new album Folkore as she shared she's halfway through listening to the songs. When asked for her personal favourite pick, Katy revealed, "My favourite is My Tears Ricochet. I'm halfway in there and maybe, on another drive, I'll finish."

"That's when I really zone into music. I like mood-setting music. I'm like 'Let's put on a little... let's feel like we're travelling to Italy. Let's put on a vibe.' I'm more of a vibe around the house kind of a person and then I listen on my own when I'm working out which hasn't been lately (laughs) and/or driving," Perry concluded.

Watch Katy Perry's full interview with Pinkvilla below:

We're loving the support these two reunited friends have for each other!

