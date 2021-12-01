EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg reveals how his mother's love for music inspired him to direct West Side Story

December is filled with new releases, and each one has a unique story to tell! Of them, the movie adaptation of Broadway's West Side Story is slated to hit Indian theatres on December 10. The cast for the ambitious project includes Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Maddie Ziegler, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Kyle Allen, Talia Ryder and Rita Moreno (no, she isn't playing the role of Anita this time!)

Opening up on the movie, director Steven Spielberg has weighed in on how his mother's love for music inspired him in his career as a filmmaker. The director, who has previously worked in renowned movies including Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Lincoln, War Horse, Munich and others has opened up on his parents being greatly fond of music. "I think it was her love of music, combined with my insatiable appetite to understand everything about movies and movie making, that led me to start collecting motion picture soundtrack albums when I was young, around ten or eleven years old," Spielberg said.

Spielberg further noted that his parents owned an original soundtrack album of West Side Story which he listened to when he was young. According to the director, he had learnt every song from the album by heart, and wouldn't hesitate to flaunt his vocals during family dinners! Speaking about his love for the musical, Spielberg stated that he somehow knew he'd find a way to work on a project that includes Tony and Maria's incredible story. "The score feels like it’s always been part of my DNA," Spielberg mentioned.

As the musical-inspired movie is slated to release soon, the cast recently attended the New York City premiere of the highly-anticipated film. The stars shined during the red carpet event, where Tony aka Ansel Elgort and Maria aka Rachel Zegler made stunning appearances alongside Spielberg himself, Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno.

